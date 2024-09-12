Bedfordshire Sue Ryder hospice launches relocated RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden

Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger has officially unveiled a new garden ‘sanctuary’ on its grounds, which has been relocated from RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind garden, sponsored by Project Giving Back and designed by Katherine Holland, featured in the ‘All About Plants’ category at RHS Chelsea Flower Show earlier this year, with Katherine winning a gold medal for its design.

Following the show, each plant, tree, and piece of timber has been relocated to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger where a team of volunteers helped bed in the new green space for staff, volunteers, patients, and their families to enjoy.

Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice Ward Manager, Jacqui Ackroyd, cut the ribbon to garden at a special event which was held this week and attended by dignitaries in the community and staff.

Sue Ryder St John's Hospice Ward Manager, Jacqui Ackroyd, officially opens the garden

Jacqui said: “The garden and the grounds of our hospice are very special to people and to have the Sue Ryder Grief Kind garden now in place just crowns it off.

"When you sit in the new space you feel cocooned, you lose yourself. Staff, patients, and their families have said how tranquil and peaceful it feels to get away from everything going on at that moment and to be able to reflect and share feelings.

“We are so very privileged to have been gifted the garden and I felt honoured to officially cut the ribbon.”

Also coming together to celebrate the new garden were the volunteers and sponsors who helped make Katherine's design a reality and ensured each feature was delicately moved to its new Sue Ryder home.

Katherine Holland won a Gold medal at RHS Chelsea Flower Show for her design

Allison Mann, Service Director at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice spoke at the event: “Sue Ryder’s work is grounded in the belief that every person deserves dignity, comfort, and respect in their final days, and the Grief Kind garden is an extension of that mission.

“Thank you to our Gold medal-winning designer, Katherine, for the passion, creativity, and vision you put into the garden. You’ve created a lasting space for reflection and connection that will benefit our Bedfordshire community for years to come.

“I would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Project Giving Back, Square 4, Village Hotels, Artisans of Devizes, and Landscape Plus, whose funding and support made this garden a reality. A huge thank you too to the incredible volunteers from across Sue Ryder who gave up their time to help make the project happen.”

Katherine became involved in Sue Ryder's Grief Kind movement after her mum died. They shared a passion for gardening, and this led Katherine to retrain as a garden designer. The aim of the Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space was to start conversations around grief at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024.

It will now live at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, with Katherine taking inspiration from the area’s history in lace production, using some of the organic shapes from the famous Midlands ‘Bud’ lace to create the designs for the planting borders and the York stone paving in the garden.

Katherine said: “I hope this project has helped raise awareness of the different bereavement support services that Sue Ryder has available for bereaved people, and those who might be supporting someone who is grieving - as we know from Sue Ryder research that millions of people every year grieve without the help they need.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that the garden is going to have a long-lasting legacy here and provide a safe space for people experiencing grief and those receiving palliative care. Together, I believe we have created a nurturing space, where grief can be met with kindness, understanding and in which people can feel secure about starting conversations around grief.”

For more information on Sue Ryder and the Grief Kind movement visit sueryder.org