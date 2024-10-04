Bedfordshire NHS Trust sees nearly 500 patients diagnosed with tooth decay amid dentist appointment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As getting a dentist appointment seemingly becomes harder and harder, Bedfordshire hospitals have diagnosed hundreds of patients with dental issues.

Nearly 500 patients have been diagnosed with issues attributed to tooth decay in Bedfordshire hospitals over the past three years, a new investigation has revealed.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is responsible for managing services at Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

Figures obtained by Public Interest Lawyers show that 495 patients had a diagnosis of tooth decay during their spell at these hospitals since 2021.

Patients with tooth decay - Bedfordshire

Those suffering from dental problems should be treated at their local dentist with regular appointments to avoid severe situations, yet with many dentists not taking on new patients, people are turning up to A&E in their tens of thousands.

According to the BBC and the British Dental Association (BDA), 90% of dentists across the UK are not taking on new NHS adult patients, and many refuse to see a child unless a parent is signed up as a private patient.

In 2021/22, the number of patients diagnosed with tooth decay in Bedfordshire hospitals stood at 141.

A year later, this number increased to 170, which is the second-highest number of patients diagnosed with tooth decay over the three-year period.

Patients with tooth decay (U18) - Bedfordshire

The past year has seen another rise in patients diagnosed with tooth decay and related issues, standing at 184.

Tooth decay is the biggest primary cause of NHS hospital admissions for children in England aged between 5 and 17, as 40% of children no longer have access to regular dental appointments.

Between April 2022 and May 2023, 30,000 children and more than 70,000 adults in England were admitted to A&E with tooth decay.

Many places in the UK are now considered to be ‘dental deserts’, where 100% of dentists are not taking on new patients.

Public Interest Lawyers also obtained the figures on how many patients diagnosed with tooth decay, or dental issues were aged between 5 and 17.

In 2021/22, there were 15 patients aged 5-17 before this figure rose to 23 a year later.

The number of under-18 patients then increased in 2023/24, with the total being 25.

Labour’s analysis of patient survey data suggests that 4.75 million people across England were denied an appointment with an NHS dentist in the past two years.

Figures show millions of people were either told no appointments were available or that the practice they contacted was not taking on new patients.

