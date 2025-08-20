Bedfordshire Mountaineering Club supports mountain rescue team with donation

The Bedfordshire Mountaineering Club has demonstrated its commitment to mountain safety and community spirit by donating £160 to the Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team following a recent visit to their headquarters in the Lake District.

Club members were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the rescue base, learning about the vital work carried out by the volunteer team who respond to emergencies across the rugged terrain of Patterdale valley and Ullswater. Inspired by the dedication and professionalism of the rescue team, the club made the donation to support their ongoing efforts.

“Our members were deeply impressed by the work of Patterdale Mountain Rescue,” said a club spokesperson, Keith Simmonds. “As a group passionate about the outdoors, we understand the importance of having skilled rescue teams available. This donation is a small way of saying thank you and helping them continue their life-saving work.”

The Bedfordshire Mountaineering Club welcomes new members of all experience levels and regularly organizes walks and climbs both locally and in mountain regions across the UK. The club aims to promote safe and responsible trips in the mountains while fostering a strong sense of community among outdoor enthusiasts.

For more information about the club or to get involved, visit bedfordmountaineeringclub.wordpress.com.