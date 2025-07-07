Bedfordshire man wins £100,000 on Health Lottery playing late mum’s numbers

Terry celebrating his Big Win

A father of two believes his late mum was “watching down on him” when he scooped an incredible £100,000 on The Health Lottery. Terry, from Bedfordshire, continued to play his mum's numbers after she sadly died from breast cancer in 2020 aged 72. After hitting financial difficulty earlier this year, Terry, who is self-employed, said a little prayer to his mum to ask for help.

So when he got the email to say he had matched five numbers on the draw, he knew his mum had something to do with it.

He said. “I was getting into debt with credit cards, I owed almost £12,000. Post-pandemic and being self-employed meant the bills were stacking up and I was struggling. “I looked up to the sky and I said ‘Mum, I’m missing you, and I really need some money. I’m really hitting a bad time at the moment,’ and lo and behold two days later, on my son’s ninth birthday, the numbers came up. I was so overwhelmed. It was totally surreal.”

Terry explained that he continued to play his mother’s numbers because they were important dates to her and their family.

“They all mean something to us,” he said. “She always played my birthday, my brother’s birthday, the year she was born, my kids’ birthdays and her lucky number.

“When she died I knew I had to carry them on. I know in some way she has helped me. She’s watching down now on me, and I know she’s so happy and proud. She can also rest a bit now!”

Terry got the news of his big win while having drinks with friends in a pub garden. He initially thought it was a hoax - until a friend checked his numbers for him.

He said, “We were at a gathering, having some drinks, it was a nice summer’s evening and this email arrived. I just stared at it. The news wouldn’t go in because, to be honest, I thought it was a scam. I thought there is no way that’s happened to me. I haven’t just netted £100k!

“I checked out the email address and it looked legitimate, but I asked a friend to check for me and then they said ‘You have - you’ve won it!’”

Despite his huge win, Terry says he is going to be sensible with the money and will pay off his debts before enjoying a holiday and treating the kids.

“I would love to upgrade my car and go on holiday. I will definitely be treating the children too,” he smiled.

“I won’t be blowing it - my father has always had premium bonds so I’m going to take some advice and look at that, or an ISA. It’s all for my children’s futures.”

The Health Lottery win has been life-changing for Terry who now has a more positive outlook on life.

“I’ve had some tough times,” he said. “Losing my mum, not being able to have a proper funeral because of COVID, struggling with work during the pandemic and then all the debt, it’s been hard. But I feel like things have really changed and I have a fresh start. All my mum ever wanted was for me to be happy and I really am.”

Now he’s won such a big prize, will Terry continue to play his beloved mum’s numbers each week?

“Oh absolutely,” he said. “I will always play those numbers. I’m spreading the word and now loads of my friends have started playing.

“My mum loved The Health Lottery because it helps charities and good causes and I feel the same. I love that the money helps so many different people and charities. It’s why we played.

“For anyone thinking of playing for the first time, I would say do it. It’s for such a good cause, and you never know, you might even win like I did!”