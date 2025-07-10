Bedfordshire housebuilder launches £10,000 community fund

A local housebuilder has launched a scheme to support deserving community initiatives across Bedfordshire.

Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building at four developments across the county, has created a £10,000 fund to champion local groups, organisations and individuals – and is now welcoming applications.

There’s no cause too small, so whether it’s funding for gardening tools to support a school eco project, new kit for a grassroots sports team or assistance to a community centre to run classes, Redrow South Midlands’s initiative can help.

Redrow South Midlands is donating money to local causes as part of its Community Fund initiative

The annual scheme, which started in 2019, aims to help local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive. So far, Redrow South Midlands has donated a total of £52,000 to recipients including Heath and Reach Scout Group, which provides youngsters with experiences, teamwork, friendships and knowledge they will use throughout their lives.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re proud to be building on the success of our previous community funds with a new £10,000 pot! This fund will allow us to support even more brilliant causes in and around our developments and play our part in creating thriving communities.

“We’re asking local groups, charities and volunteers to tell us exactly what would make a difference to them – whether that’s art supplies for creative workshops, outdoor gear for youth groups or tools for a community garden. By understanding their specific needs, we can offer meaningful support that helps them continue the great work they do.

“We’re excited to hear from people across Bedfordshire and can’t wait to see the incredible projects this year’s fund will help bring to life.”

The scheme is now open and will close at midnight on Friday 18 September. For further details on how to apply, email [email protected].

For more information about Redrow South Midlands’ Bedfordshire developments, visit www.redrow.co.uk/locations/east-england/bedfordshire