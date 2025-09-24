Bedfordshire homelessness charity’s preloved Fashion Show set to be a runway success!

Bedfordshire homelessness charity Emmaus Village Carlton will be hosting a charity Fashion Show which is set to be an evening of preloved style and pre-Christmas sparkle.

The event is being held on Wednesday 19th November at the Carlton House Club, Olney, and the charity is inviting members of the public to join them for a fabulous evening of runway fashion and retail shopping.

All the outfits featured will be styled from beautiful, preloved finds kindly donated to the charity, including some designer, vintage and rare pieces. Tickets to this unmissable event are £10, which includes entry into a raffle on the night.

The charity's Chief Executive Officer, Donna-Louise Cobban said: "A huge thank you to the Carlton Club for generously donating this great venue for what promises to be an exciting evening. Every penny raised will go directly to our charity which provides a home, ongoing support and work-related training opportunities for people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion.

“Each ticket purchased will make a difference in helping turn around the lives of the people we support. Come along, bring your friends, and enjoy an evening of style, sparkle, eco-conscious fashion and community spirit!"

Emmaus Village Carlton offers more than just a bed for the night. People supported by the charity receive a home, tailored support, and the opportunity to gain skills and work experience through social enterprises run by the charity. This package of support helps people regain stability, rebuild their confidence, and work towards independence.

The doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. The club bar will be open and serving refreshments throughout the evening.

Tickets will be available from October 1st at both the Carlton Club (High Street, Olney) and Emmaus Village Carlton (School Lane, MK43 7LQ). You can also call Emmaus Village Carlton directly to arrange your tickets on 01234 720826.