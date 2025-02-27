Bedfordshire homelessness charity concerned over rise in local rough sleeping

Emmaus Village Carlton Chief Executive Officer, Donna-Louise Cobban.

Government figures released today by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government show an increase in rough sleeping in Bedfordshire last year – a rise of over 24% from 2023.

Local charity Emmaus Village Carlton has expressed concern over the rise – from 49 to 61 people – also warning that these figures likely underestimate the true scale of homelessness in the area.

In neighbouring Milton Keynes, the number of homeless people captured in the survey more than doubled during the same period, while North Northamptonshire rose by 64% and West Northamptonshire increased by over 30%.

The data was collected as part of the government’s Rough Sleeping Snapshot in England. Released each year in February, these statistics provide a snapshot of the number of people sleeping rough during a single autumn night in local authorities across England.

Responding to the latest statistics, Emmaus Village Carlton Chief Executive Officer, Donna-Louise Cobban said: “These figures are deeply concerning and reflect what we’re seeing locally - more people struggling to find a stable home. We've seen rough sleeping increase in recent years, and more people than ever are now at risk.

“However these statistics are just the tip of the iceberg. Many people experiencing homelessness are hidden - sofa surfing, staying in temporary accommodation, or living in unsafe conditions just to avoid the streets. They don’t appear in these figures, but they still need urgent support.

Donna-Louise added: “We need long-term solutions. More investment in homelessness services and social housing is essential to prevent more people from being pushed into rough sleeping. Alongside this, organisations like Emmaus play a vital role in giving people the chance to rebuild their lives. By providing a stable home, tailored support and training opportunities, we help people to move forward and avoid returning to homelessness.”

Emmaus Village Carlton provides a home, ongoing support and work-related training opportunities for people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion. Emmaus offers more than just a bed for the night. People supported by Emmaus receive a home, tailored support, and the opportunity to gain skills and work experience through social enterprises run by the charity. This package of support helps people regain stability, rebuild their confidence, and work towards independence.