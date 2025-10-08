Bedfordshire homelessness charity celebrates £15k counselling boost on World Mental Health Day and World Homeless Day

Bedfordshire homelessness charity Emmaus Village Carlton has received a generous grant of £15k, boosting its counselling provision ahead of World Mental Health Day and World Homeless Day (October 10).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity based in Carlton Village, Bedfordshire, received the donation from the Panacea Charitable Trust which will fund an additional counsellor to enhance its mental health support for people recovering after the trauma of homelessness.

It is the second £15k grant the charity has received from the charitable trust. Last year it was given financial support to help with the refurbishment of its central administration building into a new Support and Wellbeing Hub for the people it supports, known to the charity as companions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmaus Village Carlton offers more than just a bed for the night. People supported by the charity receive a home and are offered counselling and tailored support, as well as the opportunity to gain skills and work experience in the charity’s social enterprises. This package of support helps people regain stability, rebuild their confidence, and work towards independence.

Counselling room in Emmaus Village Carlton's Support and Wellbeing Hub

The charity's Chief Executive Officer, Donna-Louise Cobban, said: "A huge thank you to the Panacea Charitable Trust for this generous grant which means we can now expand our counselling offer by adding a second counsellor into the support team. This will provide greater choice to our companions who will now have a choice of either a male or female counsellor, with Jonathan and Sharon both able to provide ongoing counselling to companions.

“We are hugely grateful that our second grant application was successful as we’re doing all we can to keep on improving the mental health and wellbeing of our companions. Homelessness has a huge impact on mental health, so it’s no surprise that World Mental Health Day and World Homeless Day are held on the same day.

“The Panacea Trust is a wonderful charity based in Bedfordshire which provides grants to the local community, supports academic research and operates The Panacea Museum, which houses the former religious charity’s archive of books, manuscripts and papers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathon, who specialises in psychodynamic counselling, said: "Counselling can mean different things for different people, and I'm very proud and honoured to help Emmaus provide this service and comfort for the companions.

Support and Wellbeing Hub garden, Emmaus Village Carlton.

“Whether it's work such making sense of the past, rediscovery, or helping people process past or present challenges, Emmaus has put a ring of internal and external support in place to give people a chance to be safe as they explore and address their challenges. I'm privileged to be part of this recovery and healing process provided globally, and locally at Emmaus Village Carlton, and to sit with the companions’ vulnerability, honesty and courage.”

Sharon, who specialises in integrative, person-centred counselling, said: “Our sessions are focused on what the companion wants to bring and what they want to explore. This allows them to focus on their own experience, beliefs and potential for growth. It also fosters a self-acceptance and personal development for them by providing a safe confidential space where they find empathy, congruence and no judgement.

“They are the expert in their life not me, I do not tell the companions what to do or how to solve their problems. We have a therapeutic relationship that is safe to explore and discover solutions that might benefit them with their emotions and feelings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon added: “When I was asked if I could provide counselling for companions at Emmaus, I knew that this was a great opportunity to work with amazing people. Mental health is a big part of the care that is provided at Emmaus Village Carlton. Companions are offered a place to live and work within a community and when they are ready, short or long-term counselling is also available.”

The theme for this year’s World Mental Health Day is, ‘It is time to prioritise mental health in the workplace’, and the day is dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and encouraging conversations about mental health.

World Homeless Day is an international day serving as a platform to celebrate good works, benchmark progress and advocate for improved policies and funding that can help prevent and end homelessness.

Emmaus Village Carlton’s Support and Wellbeing Hub provides bright and modern spaces to enhance companions’ wellbeing, including rooms for therapeutic and developmental support, recreation and training needs. It also includes an inner courtyard for companions to relax in, as well as refurbished administration offices featuring bright and modern decor and facilities.