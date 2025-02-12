Bedfordshire homelessness charity appeals for team members to take part in this year’s Harrold Pit Run

Bedfordshire homelessness charity Emmaus Village Carlton is appealing for team members to take part in this year’s Harrold Pit Run on Saturday 26th April.

Online registration for the Harrold Pit Run opens on Sunday (16th February) and participants can chose to run for 11 sponsored organisations, including Emmaus Village Carlton.

The Harrold Pit Run is a three-mile race (just under 5k) around the lakes in the Harrold-Odell Country Park; the old gravel pits.

Participating is not only a fun and motivating experience, but also an opportunity to raise funds and awareness to support Emmaus Village Carlton in its vital work to end homelessness for vulnerable people.

Emmaus Village Carlton Chief Executive Officer, Donna-Louise Cobban with em’s Bistro Supervisor, Adam Hancock, after completing the Harrold Pit Run last year.

Are you…

· An experienced runner that can help motivate others on our team?

· A new runner who would like to join us and meet new people?

· Someone who would like to start running? What a perfect time to start the ‘couch to 5k program’ with a great event for your end goal.

Run with Emmaus Village Carlton!

· A family who would like to join in and train together?

Emmaus Village Carlton’s Chief Executive, Donna-Louise Cobban, and em’s Bistro Supervisor, Adam Hancock, (pictured) both ran for ‘Team Emmaus Village Cartton’ at last year’s event and the EVC team are gearing up again for this year’s run.

The route takes runners around the village of Harrold, encompassing the lakes in the country park, making it a perfect run for spring.

The event features four races, ranging from shorter children’s races to a fully marshalled three-mile race. Whether you're a fun-runner, a fancy-dresser, or aiming for a personal best, everyone comes together at the start line in front of The Village Green.

Donna-Louise said: “Last year was the first time I’d taken part in the Pit Run and it was such a great community event. It’s a fantastic family atmosphere and a scenic route which takes in the beautiful Bedfordshire countryside – all while supporting our charity. What a great thing to do this spring!

“We’d love to increase our charity team of runners this year and are appealing for runners to sign up to run it for our charity.”

The charity also had a stand at the event last year, raising awareness of its crucial work supporting people who have experienced or faced homelessness.

Harrold Centre, which hosts the annual Pit Run, is a registered charity which benefits the residents of Harrold, Carlton and Odell. The Pit Run has been running since 1983 with only two missed because of covid, and a shortened course in 1998 due to severe flooding.

The bustling atmosphere of stalls, bar, band and runners on The Green are a great attraction for villagers and visitors alike and much appreciated as the social event of the year.

To register your interest directly with Emmaus Village Carlton, please email: [email protected]

More details of the event and online registration can be found here: https://harroldcentre.co.uk/harrold-pit-run/

NHIS tips for new or returning runners can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/4try2c27