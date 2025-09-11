Bedfordshire homelessness charity appeals for donations after going the distance at Bedford Running Festival

Emmaus Village Carlton Chief Executive Officer Donna-Louise Cobban and volunteer Richard Sear.

Bedfordshire homelessness charity Emmaus Village Carlton is appealing for donations after taking part in last weekend’s Bedford Running Festival.

Chief Executive Officer, Donna-Louise Cobban, and dedicated electrical testing volunteer, Richard Sear, laced up their trainers for the charity and ran the 5K race last Saturday at the festival.

Running in support of Emmaus Village Carlton went beyond the race itself – it was to help the charity raise vital funds to end homelessness for the people it supports.

Emmaus Village Carlton offers more than just a bed; it provides stability, meaningful work, and a supportive community where people can regain confidence and dignity. Every pound raised helps us provide essentials like:

• Safe accommodation

• Fresh meals and clothing

• Training, work opportunities, and mental health support

Donna-Louise said: “We had glorious weather which made it so enjoyable. It’s such a great atmosphere at Bedford Running Festival that makes it such a fun event to run in and an absolute pleasure to be part of.

“By donating to our charity, you’re giving someone the chance to move away from homelessness for good. No one should have to sleep rough. With your help, we can make sure fewer people have to.”

If you’d like to support the charity, you can make a donation here: https://emmaus.org.uk/village-carlton/support-us/donate/

You can support the charity at Bedford Running Festival next year! Emmaus Village Carlton is excited to share that they’ll be taking part in next year’s Bedford Running Festival as one of their event’s charity partners. The charity would love people to join their team. Keep an eye out on the event and charity’s websites early next year to get involved.