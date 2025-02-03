Bedfordshire homebuilder looks back on work with communities for New Homes Week

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes is looking back on the work it has done to support and connect with the communities it builds in, to mark New Homes Week (Monday 3rd to Sunday 9th February).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Homes Week is an annual campaign delivered by the Home Builders Federation to provide a positive platform for the homebuilding industry, new build homeowners and potential homebuyers to celebrate the benefits of new build homes.

Each campaign follows a different theme and this year the theme is ‘community’. To mark the occasion, Mulberry Homes is looking back on some of the ways it engaged with local communities over the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of 2024, the housebuilder supported 23 different charities, local sports teams and clubs, community groups and schools across all of the regions it operates in, including a number of Bedfordshire based organisations.

Mulberry Homes - Mulberry Homes sponsored the Bedford Blues Foundation's Sponsor a Student Scheme

Schools were an important part of the work done in 2024. The larger school projects included donations of gardening kits for National Children’s Gardening Week (25th May to 2nd June) and donations of mental health book bundles in honour of Youth Mental Health Day (19th September). Both sets of donations were given to primary schools across Bedfordshire, Essex, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.

Anna Spyropoulos, Headteacher at Ravensden CE Primary Academy and Roxton CE Primary School in Bedfordshire said: “We are very grateful to Mulberry Homes for this donation. Children’s mental health is massively important, and these books are a great entry point for our children to speak about their feelings.”

Several different charities received a donation from Mulberry Homes, including Bedford Giving which received £1,000. The charity is focused on creating a brighter future for young people across Bedfordshire, by offering programmes to disaffected people in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mulberry Homes also donated £800 to Bedford Blues Foundation’s sponsor a student scheme, which aims to help disadvantaged students in a non-conventional classroom setting develop core skills, and donated £1,000 to Food etc, a Bedford-based organisation which empowers people to make better food choices by making healthy, inexpensive meals from scratch.

Mike Adamson, Fundraising Manager at Bedford Blues Foundation, said: “We were really pleased when we found out Mulberry Homes was donating to our charity, it is great to see businesses recognise charities in the local community.”

Mulberry Homes also showed its support for local sports by sponsoring the Bedfordshire Running Festival.

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are incredibly proud of the work we have done with charities, sports teams, schools and local groups over 2024. Supporting local communities is incredibly important to us at Mulberry Homes and we are delighted that New Homes Week has afforded us the opportunity to look back on some of the great work we have done, and we look forward to supporting more groups and organisations in 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mulberry Homes has a range of homes available across Bedfordshire. To find out more, visit the website.

Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands and southern counties. It specialises in individual and exclusive developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.