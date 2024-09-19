Bedfordshire homebuilder highlights mental health awareness with book donation to local schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes has donated mental health books to primary schools in Ravensden and Roxton, to highlight Youth Mental Health Day on 19th September.

Ravensden CE Primary Academy, which is just under two miles away from Mulberry Homes’ Ravensden Park development, and Roxton CE Primary School, which is under a mile away from Mulberry Homes’ The Grange at Roxton development, both received a bundle of books that tackle sensitive subjects including emotions and grief.

Anna Spyropoulos, Headteacher at Ravensden CE Primary Academy and Roxton CE Primary School said: “We are very grateful to Mulberry Homes for this donation. Children’s mental health is massively important, and these books are a great entry point for our children to speak about their feelings.”

Youth Mental Health Day is aimed to encourage an open dialogue between young people about their mental health and any struggles they may be facing. The awareness day aims to break down the stigma surrounding mental health.

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have supported Roxton CE Primary School and Ravensden Primary School this Youth Mental Health Day. With our donation, we hope to encourage an open discussion about how children feel and their mental health.”

For more information on Youth Mental Health Day, head to https://stem4.org.uk/youthmentalhealthday/.

Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands and southern counties. It specialises in individual and exclusive developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.