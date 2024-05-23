Bedfordshire homebuilder helps love for gardening bloom with primary school donation
Ravensden CE Primary Academy, which is just under two miles away from Mulberry Homes’ Ravensden Park development, received four gardening kits.
Anna Spyropoulos, Head Teacher at Ravensden CE Primary Academy, said: “We are very grateful to Mulberry Homes for this donation. Our pupils can’t wait to get outside and use their new gardening kits in our school garden, and we hope that they feel inspired to start gardening at home too.”
Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have supported Ravensden CE Primary School this National Children’s Gardening Week. With our donation, we hope to encourage a love of gardening amongst the school children, and we look forward to seeing what incredible flowers and plants they grow.”
Ravensden Park is a stunning development of three, four and five-bedroom homes. To find out more, visit mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/ravensden-park/overview/ or call 0333 121 1020.
For more information on National Children’s Gardening Week, head to www.childrensgardeningweek.co.uk/.