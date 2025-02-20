Bedfordshire Golf Club captain chooses new charity of the year

Bedfordshire Golf Club’s new captain has chosen Sue Ryder as the club’s charity of the year.

Local businessman David Donnelly took over the captaincy on 26 January 2025 and is looking forward to organising a series of events and activities to raise funds in support of Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

David, who comes from a long line of keen golfers, has been a member of the club since the 1990s. He said:

“It’s a great honour to be selected as the new captain. My brother Terry was the captain 10 years ago, so I feel like I’m following in his footsteps.

David was delighted to select Sue Ryder as the club's charity of the year.

“I'm really looking forward to the year ahead and to raising as much money as I can for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. It was really important to me to select a locally based charity to support this year, something that benefits the whole community.”

The hospice, based in Moggerhanger, provides expert and compassionate palliative care and bereavement support to local families.

“I think many families in the local area have at some time needed the help of Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in some way,” David added. “Hospices are having such a hard time financially at the moment and they provide such a vital service. Having the best end to life is so important.”

David is already planning the annual Captain’s Charity Day, which will take place on Friday 5 September, and is hoping members of the local business community will sign up to take part in a day of friendly competition.

Roisin Duggan, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “We’re delighted that David has selected Sue Ryder as his charity of the year and can’t wait to see what he has planned for 2025!

“As a charity we rely heavily on the generosity of our wonderful supporters, so we can be there for more local families, ensuring no one faces death or grief alone.”

For more information on how to get involved in fundraising, contact the fundraising team at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice 01767 642412 or email: [email protected]