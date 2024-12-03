Bedfordshire Girlguiding volunteers honoured at Flitwick ceremony for 1835 years of combined service

Celebrating 1835 years of Volunteering From 18 to 80 you’re never too old to volunteer with Bedfordshire Girlguiding! Bedfordshire Girlguiding, ‘Valuing our Volunteers Awards Ceremony’.

On Sunday, November 24th, the annual Bedfordshire Girlguiding Valuing our Volunteers Awards Ceremony was hosted at the Rufus Centre in Flitwick.

Awards were presented in several categories, from 5 years of service to an outstanding 60 years of service and numerous Special Recognition Awards.Between them, the ladies honoured, have given over 1835 years of volunteering, to work with girls and young women from all across Bedfordshire.

Maureen Cloke from 1st Linslade Guide Unit received her award for 60 years of service, an exceptional achievement. June Moss, Edith Campbell, Jackie Lawes and Jennifer Woodham from units in Bedford and Luton all received 50 year service awards. A remarkable testament to the power of volunteering.

Maureen said, ‘Being a part of Girlguiding has been such a privilege and I have enjoyed the last 60 years immensely. Volunteering is rewarding in so many ways, and it has allowed me to meet some wonderful people, make life-long friends and laugh a lot.' Maureen added, 'I'm now looking forward to the next 60!'

Bedfordshire County Commissioner Amanda Barker said, 'This event is always one of the highlights in the calendar as it allows us to say, 'Thank You', to so many of our dedicated volunteers from all across the county. As an organisation, we truly value all our volunteers who give their time to help our girls and young women learn new skills, go on adventures and fulfil their potential.'

The event was not only attended by volunteers from across Bedfordshire but also by the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Bav Shah and Ruth LLoyd MBE JP Deputy Lieutenant for Bedfordshire and Bedfordshire County

Girlguiding is a charity and is looking for volunteers, so if you feel you could Get Involved they would love to hear from you - Please call 0800 169 5901 or visit www.bedsguiding.org.uk/get-involved You can also follow on facebook.com/GirlguidingBeds and Twitter @BedsGuides