Bedfordshire football club provide fun-filled day for disadvantaged and local children

Barton Rovers FC opened their doors to 21 children and young people for a day of fun as part of the Bedfordshire children’s charity, KidsOut - Champions for Change project. Clubs taking part in the project volunteer to provide wellbeing experiences for disadvantaged children and children living in their community so that they can just have fun and forget their worries for a while.

The KidsOut charity supports thousands of disadvantaged children across the UK, including those who have life-limiting disabilities or illnesses, children who are carers for parents and or siblings, and those living in women’s refuges after fleeing domestic abuse.

Darren Whiley, Chairman of Barton Rovers FC, said: “Saturday’s smiling faces just sums up what non-league football is all about, the community coming together for the enjoyment of all. It was a pleasure to work with KidsOut and to offer those youngsters in difficult situations a day away from their challenges.

"The day was full of great kids laughing and smiling with the Rovers staff and players. The feedback from parents and carers is humbling and heartwarming to all involved and it's something the club will organise again. We were all pleased that the Rovers KidsOut collaboration was such a great success.

Mark Hillyard, from the KidsOut charity added: “Opportunities like this give young people the chance to forget their worries and simply enjoy being children. From learning about the club’s history to meeting the players and walking out as mascots, the children were treated to a stadium tour, games on the pitch, lunch, and the opportunity to walk out as official match mascots.

"We’re so grateful to Barton Rovers for their generosity and commitment to making a difference to the children we support, and the club has definitely gained extra fans.”

This collaboration between Barton Rovers and KidsOut shows the power of community partnerships to bring joy and hope to young lives.

If your local sports club would like to take part in the project to help disadvantaged children or to find out more about KidsOut, visit: https://www.kidsout.org.uk/