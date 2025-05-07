Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service exceed Home Fire Safety Visits target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) is proud to announce the successful completion of 6,637 home fire safety visits in the 2024/25 period.

This achievement surpasses our targeted reach by 137 visits, representing an uplift of 2.10%. The overall average risk score for these visits was 19, highlighting the effectiveness of our efforts in ensuring community safety.

Response crews: 4,564 visits (target: 4,500), uplift of 1.4%, average risk score: 18.

Prevention team: 2,072 visits (target: 2,000), uplift of 3.6%, average risk score: 22.

Group Manager Steve Sugars, Head of Prevention expressed his gratitude: "We are incredibly grateful to everyone involved in achieving our service target for home fire safety visits. This accomplishment reflects the dedication and hard work of our teams in ensuring the safety of our community."

Home Fire Safety Visit stats for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service 2024/2025

This remarkable achievement is a testament to the commitment and collaboration of our teams. The response and prevention teams have worked tirelessly to exceed their targets, with the response team completing 4,564 visits and the prevention team completing 2,072 visits. The focus on vulnerable groups, such as those aged 65 and over or disabled, has been particularly impactful, with 74.62% of visits targeting these individuals.

BFRS continues to prioritise the safety and well-being of our community through proactive measures and dedicated service. We look forward to building on this success and further enhancing our efforts to keep Bedfordshire safe.