Bedfordshire farmers held back by poor mobile and broadband - county farming leader says

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Bedfordshire farming leader has highlighted the major issues poor mobile and broadband connectivity are causing people in the county following a survey of farmers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent survey by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) revealed that the issues are continuing to significantly hinder farmers’ ability to run effective, food producing businesses.

The national survey showed that more than three quarters (76%) of NFU members report some level of unreliable mobile signal across outdoor locations on their farms. While farmers and growers have seen a 10 percentage point increase in 5G access, 6% of our members still have no access to 4G or 5G on their smartphones. Although broadband speeds have improved, with 58% of members now finding them adequate for the needs of their farm business (a 10% percentage point increase from last year), greater coverage is needed so that rural and farm businesses can take advantage of new opportunities, including agri-tech innovations such as robotic milking or precision farming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reliable internet and mobile connectivity are crucial for everyday farming operations, from submitting VAT returns and using GPS on tractors to communicating with customers so they can comply with UK regulations and operate their businesses efficiently. Additionally, mobile signal is vital for health and safety, especially for farmers working alone in remote areas.

Farmers in Bedfordshire are being frustrated by poor mobile and broadband connections.

NFU Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Chair Freya Morgan, who farms in the north of Bedfordshire, said: “Many parts of Bedfordshire have had poor or non-existent mobile phone connections for years.

“In some areas people are unable to do basic tasks like answer calls and read e mails.

“This is continuing to be a real hinderance for many farmers and other businesses in rural Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having reliable mobile and broadband connectivity is essential to enable these businesses and the rural economy to thrive.

NFU Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Chair Freya Morgan.

“This is also crucial in helping farmers to deliver food security, which has to be a top priority of the new government.”

She added: “Having poor mobile connection continues to be a major health and safety risk, in terms of not being able to call for help in an emergency.

“Lack of connectivity can accentuate loneliness and cause stress, both threats to mental health in rural areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NFU Vice President Rachel Hallos said: “We welcome the new government’s pledge to deliver gigabit broadband and 5G by 2030. However, we need detailed plans and a timeline on how this will be delivered, particularly in rural areas. 2030 is still six years away and waiting that long for better connectivity is a huge burden for rural businesses.

“The lack of sufficient mobile and broadband connectivity is a barrier to greater productivity, growth and investment into the rural economy, especially at a time when businesses are being required to meet more of their legal and regulatory obligations online. That is why we are asking the government to prioritise improving rural connectivity.

“In the meantime, the NFU will continue to ask for a technologically neutral broadband rollout – one which means focusing on results rather than favouring specific methods – so rural-proofed solutions, such as satellite broadband, can be installed in even the most remote locations.”