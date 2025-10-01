Bedfordshire entrepreneur Kayleigh Greenacre hits the Leicester Square red carpet with new documentary premiere

Bedfordshire-based Business Strategist Kayleigh Greenacre is hitting Leicester Square on Thursday evening, for the world premiere of her new documentary Actually, I Can!

The new emotional and uplifting documentary, which will be publicly aired on Thursday evening is centered around the raw and powerful story of leading Business expert Kayleigh Greenacre; a single mother and former Assistant Headteacher who rebuilt her life from rock bottom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now a sought-after Strategist with a following of 17,000 business owners online, Kayleigh is host of the popular forever-growing, business podcast Actually I Can, a speaker and leader known for her raw authenticity and powerful frameworks. This inspiring documentary is set to speak to the heart of every woman who’s ever doubted her worth, dimmed her light, or felt the pressure to be someone she’s not.

Actually, I Can!, will have its opening red carpet and screening followed by a Q and A with Kayleigh when it premiers at the iconic Leicester Square on Thursday Vue Cinema, with 130 of the most influential guests from the world of business set to attend. The event will also include a Q+A with Sunday Times bestselling author Lisa Johnson with introductions by Business Strategist and Public Speaker. Samantha Hearne.

“I’m so excited for the premiere of Actually I Can! this week! It's a documentary that has been years in the making-I hope it can be a voice for women everywhere and a call to rise - aimings to show my audiences what happens when a woman stops doing what is expected and startsbelieving in herself‘It’s a story for all women. Of the masks we wear, dreams we silence and the incredible things that happen when we finally choose ourselves,” adds Kayleigh Greenace, founder of the documentary.

For more information visit: https://www.actuallyican.co.uk/