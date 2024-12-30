Bedfordshire dance school Fundamentalz takes multiple world titles at GDO Street Dance Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young dancers from Bedfordshire’s premier street dance school, Fundamentalz Dance, continue to make their mark on the world stage, finishing this year on a high by winning multiple world championship titles at the 2024 GDO World Street Dance Championships.

Competing in London earlier this month, the school’s senior team, Fundamentalz GenZ, featuring 16 talented teenagers from across the county, claimed the World title in the 16+U Team category, as did seven-strong Fundamentalz Varsity, beating tough competition to take the 16+U Crew title. Fundamentalz Kidz, featuring dancers as young as six years old, secured an impressive silver medal in the 8+U Crew category.

The school’s youngest competitors also made their mark. Duo Aiysha-Lei Newton (9) and Maya Oddy (10) from Stewartby and Flitwick respectively, claimed the 10+U Duo World Championship title, while the school’s youngest competitor Frankie Cook, just six years old, took the silver medal in the 6+U Solo category.

Adding to the school’s triumphs, Fundamentalz Dance founder and principal Mia Beaney displayed her own talent by claiming the Commercial Battle World title and the Silver medal in the Popping Battles. Other standout performances included bronze medal wins for Grace Booth and Mollie Pusey (8+U Duo) and Mia Beaney and Harrison Whiteway-Roberts (O16 Duo).

Fundamentalz Varsity: GDO World Street Dance Champions 2024 - 16+U Crew

Notable individual successes also included Evie Allan, Bella Williams and Mia Beaney making the finals in solos, and Rhaya Mills and Frankie Cook, Siella Newton, Nevaeh Ruzario and Ava Macklin and Grace Garner taking top five places in duos.

Since opening in 2020, Fundamentalz Dance has risen to prominence, quickly establishing itself as the most successful competitive street dance school in Bedfordshire. The school offers students from Ampthill, Flitwick and the wider county the chance to learn and specialise in authentic street dance, anddance and perform and compete at the highest level.

The results come at the end of a phenomenal year of growth and success for the dance school, which now teaches over 120 students, having opened a second studio in September and expanded its timetable to include boys only, acro and pre-school classes.

Reflecting on the school’s success throughout 2024, Mia said: “These results are the culmination of a fantastic year for Fundamentalz Dance. Our achievements at the GDO World Championships alongside our success at the UDO World Championships earlier this year are an incredible achievement for us in such as short space of time.

Fundamentalz Kidz: Silver World medallists in 8+U Crew

The progress of our dancers is what motivates me to keep investing in Fundamentalz Dance, developing new and exciting opportunities for all our students. We are now being recognised for our hard work with invitations to perform at a number of unique and exciting events in 2025.”

Fundamentalz Dance is holding open auditions in January to welcome competitive dancers of all ages

In addition to leading Fundamentalz Dance, Mia trains and performs with the award-winning Boy Blue Entertainment and continues to compete herself. She has amassed multiple national and global titles, reached the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals, and this year performed at the UEFA Champions League Final with rock legend Lenny Kravitz.