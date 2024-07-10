Bedfordshire charities invited to apply for Benefact Group’s new Charity Heroes Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Benefact Group has launched the Charity Heroes Awards 2024, a new awards programme designed to celebrate and support charities working tirelessly to make positive change.

The Awards are open to charities based in the UK and Ireland and entries are open until Friday, 26 July.

Winning charities will be awarded £5,000 and runners up will receive £1,000. Charities are invited to apply online via a quick and simple form for one of six awards categories: Volunteer of the year - Volunteers who have gone over and above, making positive impact for charities, dedicating their time and energy to a great cause

Climate action project - Charities which have inspired and motivated action to tackle the climate crisis

Local community initiative - A project which has reached the heart of a local community to tackle a local issue

Digital fundraising initiative - Inspiring digital fundraising which has created new sources of income and motivated supporters

Small charity, big impact - A small charity (with a turnover of less than £1m) that has made a big impact

Charity leader of the year - A charity CEO or other senior leader who is a role model for others by championing a cause and inspiring change The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on 28 November. An additional colleagues’ choice award will also be announced during the ceremony. Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, says: “We are delighted to announce the launch of Benefact Group’s Charity Heroes Awards 2024.