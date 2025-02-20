Bedfordshire care home grants resident’s dream with the return of his beloved grand piano

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blakelands Lodge care home in Marston Moretaine granted a special wish for one of its cherished residents, Richard Smith (80).

After months of planning, Richard’s dream of having his grand piano delivered to his new home at Blakelands Lodge came true, bringing him immense joy and a renewed sense of connection to his love for music.

Richard, who had been missing playing his prized grand piano since moving into the home, had expressed his desire to fill the halls with music.

With the help of his wife, Sue, and F&M Elite Piano Specialists, Blakelands Lodge was able to make this dream a reality.

James and Richard at the piano

The team from F&M Elite Piano Specialists took great care in transporting Richard’s piano, which he had originally purchased from a student at the Royal School of Music and restored to its former glory.

Upon the piano’s arrival, Richard immediately delighted in playing his first impromptu concert at Blakelands Lodge, filling the air with the sounds of his favourite composer, Debussy.

Richard himself expressed his gratitude, saying: “It was the biggest surprise I could ever wish for. I have been playing the piano since I was 11 years old, and it makes me so happy to continue playing it here at Blakelands Lodge. It gives me immense joy to perform recitals for my friends at the home.”

James Eeles-Feeney, Home Manager, shared his thoughts: “It was so lovely to see Richard’s face light up when the piano was delivered. Music is such an important part of people’s lives. It has been a very happy day here at Blakelands Lodge, and we are delighted to support Richard’s passion for playing.”

Blakelands Lodge is a residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes, which is now part of the HC-One family. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Blakelands Lodge is welcoming new residents for short- and long-term placements with a unique all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to residents and their families.