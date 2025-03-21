Bedfordshire bus operator offers job opportunities for Vauxhall staff

Hayden Mustafa

Employees whose futures are threatened by the collapse of Vauxhall’s Luton van factory are being offered the opportunity to apply for positions at Bedfordshire’s largest bus operator, Stagecoach East.

Vauxhall’s owner Stellantis has announced that its van factory in Luton will close in April, with an estimated 1,100 local jobs at risk.

Stagecoach East is Bedfordshire’s biggest bus company, with a major depot in Bedford, as well as Cambridge, Fenstanton and Peterborough, employing colleagues in a wide range of roles including Driving, Engineering, Office Support, and Presentation. In total, over 800 colleagues currently work for the bus operator across our region.

Hayden Mustafa, Operations Manager of Stagecoach East in Bedford, said: “The reality is that in a terrible situation like the collapse of Vauxhall in Luton, an awful lot of hard-working and talented people get caught up through no fault of their own. We would like to offer the possibility of a new start and a new career.

“If you are someone who takes pride in offering outstanding service to customers, then you could certainly be the right person for us. If you have an ethic of working hard to get the job done, then we want to hear from you.

“We thoroughly believe that we are one team – we are stronger together – so we offer training and support in a welcoming environment. We put a real emphasis on the mental health of our colleagues and have Health & Wellbeing Champions throughout our operations – as we say, ‘we’ve got you’. If this sounds like your kind of working environment, then get in touch to find out more or go to www.stagecoachgroup.com/careers.”