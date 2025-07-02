Bedfordshire bus operator is shortlisted for two national awards

Stagecoach East is celebrating being named as Finalists for two prestigious awards for its performance and its work in helping to tackle violence against women and girls locally.

The local bus operator has been shortlisted for the National Transport Awards in the categories for Bus Operator of the Year and Best Alliance/Collaboration of the Year. The National Transport Awards are one of the most important awards schemes in the transport industry, being independently judged by senior figures within the industry.

The shortlistings are based on the performance of Stagecoach East, which has become a modern and reliable service, and also on Buses and Businesses Against Abuse (BAA), a unique partnership between Stagecoach East, the Cambridgeshire Constabulary, and the Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Centre, to tackle Violence Against Women and Girls throughout Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and wherever Stagecoach East buses run.

East’s buses are officially places of refuge for people fearing that they will be subject to abuse or assault, with signage on each bus to show the fact. All drivers are receiving training on how to recognise and help victims. Find out more about BAA at https://www.cambs.police.uk/police-forces/cambridgeshire-constabulary/areas/campaigns/campaigns/businesses-against-abuse/

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted twice for such a prestigious, national awards scheme. We thoroughly believe in the need to plan for the future, and to be shortlisted for Bus Operator of the Year is a real testament to that. We have been meticulously working to our plans to deliver a modern bus service, ready for the future of our dynamic region, because we know our customers are relying on us.

“For BAA, alongside our outstanding partners, Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Centre, our team have worked extremely hard to make a real difference to the lives of women and girls locally. All our new drivers are trained in the scheme, and all our existing drivers are receiving annual training. We now have many examples of where that training has been put into practice, and we are proud to be able to say that our buses are safe-spaces for everyone.”

