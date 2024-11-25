Bedfordshire academic leads Parliamentary discussion on animal abuse & domestic violence

An academic from the University of Bedfordshire was recently invited to deliver a presentation at the All-Party Parliamentary Dog Advisory Welfare Group, highlighting the need to raise awareness and improve education of animal-related crimes.

Dr Samantha Pickles, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Science with the School of Life Sciences, shared the work of the Animal Related Crime Working Group (ARCWG) – an initiative which she founded in 2021.

The ARCWG aims to raise awareness of animal-related crimes, in particular the link between animal offences and human offences, and campaigns for formal inclusion of this within educational and professional training programmes.

Dr Pickles has already embedded this education within the University of Bedfordshire’s teaching curriculum, leading the way to ensure future professionals understand the impact of animal-related crime and are prepared to address it in their work.

Samantha Pickles' speech

The event, held the Houses of Parliament, was part of the National Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and brought together key organisations involved in animal welfare and public safety.

Reflecting on the event, Dr Pickles said: “I always feel honoured to be invited to speak at any event, particularly those which are aimed at raising awareness and bringing about change. To do so in such auspicious surroundings, and not just on the work of our Group, but as part of a campaign to make a difference to the lives of people and animals, is something that will drive me ever-forward.

“We will continue to seek ‘formal’ inclusion in both educational and professional settings, of the links between animal and human abuse. We now have even greater exposure, and with that, greater accountability. So together, we must act on our words, even when the work is challenging and involves uncomfortable topics. As we often say in the Group: we step up, not back.”

Over the last few years, there have been key changes to legislation with several Acts now recognising that abusers use pets to control and coerce their owners, and also recognising animals as victims in their own right.

The ARCWG wants to continue to build on this, seeking greater communication between the various agencies involved in these investigations and lobbying to change sexual offences legislation in relation to these crimes.

With the Group, Dr Pickles – who has worked as a Forensic Scientist since 2002 – has also been writing guidance to support those involved in the investigation of animal-related cases, most recently fatal and serious dog attacks on humans, which have been gaining widespread attention.

