Bedford’s ten ‘test tubes’ set for record-breaking costumed run at TCS London Marathon for Pancreatic Cancer UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bedford runner Graham Sturge is taking on the 2025 TCS London Marathon in memory of his dad, John, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2017, just 10 hours before Graham first ran the iconic race for the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together with nine friends, he is running again, this time as a test tube rack to mark Pancreatic Cancer UK being the event’s official Charity of the Year. Their eye-catching costume was inspired by the charity’s campaign ‘The Ultimate Test’ – by completing the ultimate test of physical endurance, runners will help to develop a world-first early detection test for the disease.

Pancreatic cancer is the deadliest common cancer: more than half of people die within three months of diagnosis. Currently, no screening programmes or early detection tests exist to help doctors diagnose pancreatic cancer and its vague symptoms - such as back pain, unexpected weight loss and indigestion - are also common to many less serious conditions. Tragically, as a result, 80% of people are not diagnosed until their cancer is at an advanced stage meaning that it is too late for them to have lifesaving surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday 27th of April 2025 Graham will run 26.2 grueling miles alongside: Chris and Fran Setterfield, Paul Owen, Richard Yeeles, Jodie Simpson, Marcela Bell, Julie Pritchett and Claire and Simon Short. They all met at a local running club, Happy Feet Bromham, and supported Graham through his grief. The group aims to break the Guiness World Record for the fastest marathon run by a 10-person costume, which currently sits at 6 hours, 32 minutes, and 5 seconds.

The team hope to beat the fastest marathon in a 10-person costume

Graham, 52 said: “Deciding to don a 10-person costume only came about when the news about Charity of the Year broke. Having run the marathon before, as well as the six world majors, I knew I had to do something different. I had to make this year’s bigger and better.”

Graham, 52 said: “I think we underestimated just how tough it is going to be. While the costume’s been under construction, we’ve been training with 60cm bungee cords, running in our planned formation of two by two, so we’re close together. It’s not just physically exhausting, it's mentally exhausting. You're having to worry about your pace, your feet, who's in front, who's behind. Just carrying the costume will be one thing but learning to run together, even though we’ve run together in a club for years, will be the biggest challenge.

“Marathons are quite an individual thing; you can get in some dark places in your own head. The trouble we've got is that we’re 10 different people that are all going to go through different challenges throughout the course, but we’ve still got to carry on together. I think that's going to be the hardest thing - the psychology of it, not the physicality of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group have so far raised more than £102000 in memory of John, with the money contributing towards Pancreatic Cancer UK’s overall goal of £2m. The funds will help change the story for the 10,500 people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each year in the UK by supporting the development of a game-changing early detection test for the disease. Such a breakthrough would give thousands more people the chance to have lifesaving treatment, a chance John never had and allow others more invaluable time with their loved ones.

Graham [front right] and his team taking the costume for a spin

John Sturge was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2016, meaning it was found too late for him to be eligible for surgery – currently the only potential curative treatment. He was initially given just weeks left to live but, thankfully, he was accepted onto a clinical trial. He was given chemotherapy for three weeks each month, for 15 months.

While his dad was unwell, Graham decided to take on his first marathon for the charity, the 2017 London Marathon for the charity that had provided guidance and support throughout John’s diagnosis.

After the family had spent three days by his side, John tragically passed away before midnight on the 22nd of April 2017, aged 67. Just 10 hours later, Graham was at the start line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the support of several familiar faces, some of whom stayed with Graham for miles to talk about his dad, he crossed the finish line.

The team taking on the mammoth challenge

Graham said: “My dad would be amazed that I’m taking on yet another marathon. He’d be so very proud, but I reckon he would also think doing it in a 10-person costume is extremely stupid. However, given the money that can be raised this year for the charity, I get excited because it does feel like that test is within touching distance now.

“A simple diagnostic test is something that my dad always wanted. Before he died, he said he wanted to raise money for research, not to save his life, or even my life, but his grandchildren's. To be part of something that could genuinely change the future is just staggering. We really can make early diagnosis a reality for people.”

Despite the disease’s appallingly low survival, pancreatic cancer receives just three per cent of the annual UK cancer research budget. In stark contrast to other cancers, where significant progress has been made to improve survival rates, decades of underfunding have meant that pancreatic cancer survival hasn’t improved since the 1970s. Sadly, less than seven per cent of those diagnosed with the deadliest common cancer in the UK survive beyond five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to raising desperately needed funds for more research, the charity hopes its campaign ‘The Ultimate Test’, will raise public awareness of the disease’s symptoms which remains worryingly low. Pancreatic Cancer UK recommend that anyone experiencing one or more of the most common symptoms - back pain, indigestion, tummy pain and weight-loss – for more than four weeks should contact their GP. Anyone with jaundice (yellowing of the eyes or skin) should immediately go to A&E.

Graham Sturge and his team of nine 'test tubes' preparing for the London Marathon

To support Graham and his team visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/red-construction-1726690268543

Diana Jupp, CEO at Pancreatic Cancer UK said: “The magnitude of this opportunity cannot be overstated. The 2025 TCS London Marathon is going to be one of the most significant days for pancreatic cancer ever and we are so incredibly grateful that Graham is taking it on again to raise money for our charity. He has already made such an impact in the community, and we know his team’s incredible costume will bring even more attention to the disease which has been overlooked, underfunded and left behind.

“For decades, families have often been left with only hope to hold on to, but they deserve more than hope. By taking on the ultimate test, our runners will help deliver the ultimate test, and make early detection a reality for this devastating disease. Together we will give more than hope to everyone affected by the deadliest common cancer.”