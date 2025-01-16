Bedford’s rowing community unite to support Sir Steve Redgrave in ITV’s Dancing on Ice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The rowing community in Bedford have come together to support Sir Steve Redgrave and his partner Vicky Ogden in ITV’s ‘Dancing on Ice’ which started on Sunday 12 January 2025. The boat houses of Star Rowing Club and Bedford Rowing Club are proudly displaying banners pledging their support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ally Satchwill, Chairman at Star Rowing Club said “Bedford has a rich history of rowing and there is no greater British rowing icon than Sir Steve Redgrave. Steve has not only been a lifelong ambassador for rowing, he also has many links to Bedford and so we are all pleased to support him in his new challenge. We hope that all of Bedford enjoy the show and vote for Steve and Vicky”.

Sir Steve Redgrave, who retired from rowing 24 years ago, said “I can’t dance or skate, why am I doing this show? I’ve got no idea at all! Thank you Bedford for supporting me”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dancing on Ice will show on ITV1 commencing Sunday, 12 January.

Support banner at Bedford Rowing Club

Sir Steve Redgrave won gold medals in five consecutive Olympic games from 1984 to 2000. He also won three Commonwealth Games gold medals and nine World Rowing Championship golds. He is the most successful male rower in Olympic history and the only man to have won gold medals at five Olympic games in an endurance sport.

The men’s coxless four, who won gold in 2000, included Tim Foster who learned to row at Bedford Modern School and then joined Star Rowing Club, Bedford where he competed at a senior level. His Olympic blade is displayed above the bar at the club.

Vicky Ogden is a professional ice dancer, coach and director of the International School of Skating, based at Milton Keynes.