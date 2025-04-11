Bedford’s Oasis Beach Pool promises Easter holiday fun despite closure plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Easter holiday fun activities are set to make a splash at Bedford's Oasis Beach Pool.

The facility, which is due for closure, is offering a programme of activities and events until April 20 to keep children and adults entertained throughout the school holiday.

The leisure centre will be open every day from 9am to 6pm, offering a variety of family-friendly sessions. Included are popular Family Fun sessions featuring waves and flumes with Kids Swim for a Quid sessions scheduled for weekends from 9am to10am.

For little ones, under 5s swim sessions will run alongside senior swim sessions from 9am on specified days. Families can also take advantage of the leisure centre’s cafe, which will be serving refreshments daily.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Customer Experience, Leisure and Culture at Bedford Borough Council, said: "Oasis Beach Pool is a fantastic facility for families in Bedford and beyond, and their Easter holiday programme offers some brilliant water activities. We encourage everyone to come along and make the most of these exciting opportunities."

Oasis Beach Pool, operated by social enterprise, GLL on behalf of Bedford Borough Council, was recommended for closure due to becoming run down over many years – and the council spending £338k on renovations.

In November, mayor Tom Wootton said he stood by the decision to close the pool, despite GLL having worked alongside the council to carry out major refurbishments with a new reception and shop, a party room, additional multi-use spaces, repairs to showers, lockers and a deep clean, in May.

