Bedford’s Food etc. receives MERKUR Community funding to support local cooking workshops.

High street gaming operator MERKUR UK, along with its customers, has provided funding to Food etc. to help them continue their important work in the Bedford community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MERKUR Community was launched at the start of the year to provide financial support to nonprofit organisations in areas where MERKUR has venues.

Bedford-based Food etc. is one of the groups selected to receive support through the community fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food etc. offers cooking workshops to families and community groups in the local area, teaching them how to prepare nutritious meals within their budget and available time. The workshops are designed to equip participants with fundamental skills in a way that is both enjoyable and accessible, helping them to gain confidence in the kitchen.

Bedford’s Food etc. receives MERKUR Community funding to support local cooking workshops.

Julie Clay, Founder and Director of Food etc., said: “Volunteers from Food etc. work with a variety of disadvantaged groups to empower them to make better food choices by teaching them how to cook cheap and healthy meals from scratch. We used the funding provided by MERKUR to purchase branded t-shirts for our team and are also rolling out some adult cookery courses with communities in Bedford. We are very grateful for their support.”

Director of Public and Political Relations Tony Boulton, who oversaw the launch of MERKUR Community, said: “We are pleased to support such a dedicated organisation in Bedford. Many people face challenges when it comes to making healthy meals on a budget, and Food etc. is providing an important service that will benefit many members of the community.”

Since its launch, MERKUR Community has provided support to over 45 organisations across the UK, including grassroots sports clubs, local events, food banks, mental health services and more.

To find out more about Food etc. and the courses they offer, visit foodetc.org.uk