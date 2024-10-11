Bedford’s First Young Voices Conference a success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 100 businesses, organisations, teachers, charities, councillors and individuals from across the borough attended Bedford’s first Young Voices Conference and pledged to offer their support to create a brighter future for the next generation.

Organised by Bedford Giving the conference at King’s House, in Ampthill Road, heard from young people about what they need in the borough to support them. Among the audience pledging his support was MP Mohammed Yasin.

Their voices were highlighted in a film which premiered featuring dozens of youngsters aged eight to 18, made by teenager Krish Gupta who finished his A-Levels this summer and has set up his own production company called Ikreative.

The young people in the film shared the issues they face from not feeling safe in the town centre, to the prevalence of children vaping, from not being taught about how to manage their money, to not enough free and affordable activities in the borough.

Other speakers at the conference included Tana, the borough’s youth parliament representative and member of Bedford Borough Council’s Youth Cabinet. She spoke about the themes the cabinet are campaigning about including feeling safe, the environment, positive educational experiences for all, safe relationships and good physical and mental health.

Addressing how those in the room can help, she said: “Adults are too quick to judge particularly young people from deprived areas, they are equally important and have more to say about the issues affecting them. If you’re patient, kind and approach with humility you will get their engagement.”

Priya, a young care leaver and advocate for young people, talked about what it was like to grow up in the care system: “It was very difficult. My experience of being in the care system has made me more anxious in my adult life. It was very different to living with parents. I’m a parent now and the key thing for me is not to make the same mistakes my parents did. But I don't want to be pitied. We need to make sure those voices in care are heard and acted upon.”

Young adult Luke Brown, the CEO of Spiral Freerun, the parkour club which has taken over the former Argos shop in the town centre, told the conference about his journey setting up his business, the obstacles he faced such as being diagnosed with ADHD later in life, with parkour giving him the outlet he needed.

CEOs of local youth charities Sophie Stock of Fun 4 Young People, Hayley Brown of Link to Change and Jennifer Hill of Q:alliance discussed how to empower the young people they support, such as: “Think about accessibility through the eyes of others,” “give them the safe spaces they need” and “the importance of listening.”

All the attendees then congregated in workshops to plan how they can work together to help support young people, while hearing from Suzanne Brydon who runs her own coaching business, local businessman Simon Lousada and Tim Pain owner of Bedford Heights about how they have got involved in transforming young people's lives through Bedford Giving.

Director Paul (PK) Kellett said: “We were totally blown away by all the energy and enthusiasm of those who spoke at, attended and got involved in our first ever Bedford Giving Young Voices conference.

“It was just fantastic to get so many charities which help support young people in one room discussing how they can work together in partnership, as well businesses explaining what they can offer.

“The ethos of Bedford Giving is everyone has something to give to help bring about change, whether it’s time, facilities, ideas or money. The conference got a lot of people thinking and talking about the issues, understanding the importance of listening to young people.

“The feedback has been phenomenal with 94 per cent of people pledging their support, declaring they had been ‘touched and inspired to get involved’ and 91 per cent feeling like they now had a good understanding of the issues facing young people in the borough.

“Now the hard work starts as it’s got momentum moving and the beginnings of the right people coming together to make a difference.”

For further information about Bedford Giving visit www.bedfordgiving.org.uk.