Bedford urged to donate clothes for good

This September – Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – people in Bedford are being called on to clear out their wardrobes to help more children and young people survive cancer.

They are being urged to donate any pre-loved quality fashion and homeware to TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes for Good campaign, in support of Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People. You can head to The Howard Centre and The Interchange Retail Park in Kempston.

Across the UK, around 1900 children are diagnosed with the disease every year, but research is making more precious moments possible for more youngsters and their families.

Cancer Research UK’s scientific breakthroughs have helped to more than double children’s cancer survival in the UK since the 1970s and, today, around 8 in 10 will survive for at least 10 years. However, there’s still much further to go.

That’s why Professor Richard Gilbertson, Director of the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Centre at the University of Cambridge, is focusing on understanding how brain tumours develop and how they differ from each other at the genetic level. This work is paving the way for the development of new drugs that target the different DNA mistakes in each type of medulloblastoma and ependymoma – two of the most common brain tumours in children.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the East of England, Elisa Mitchell said: “Cancer is different in children and young people from the types of cancer that affect this age group to the long-term effects of treatment, such as hearing loss and infertility. So, it needs different and dedicated research which campaigns like Give Up Clothes for Good help to fund.

“Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we are beating cancer. Step by step, day by day. More than 9 in 10 children and young people with cancer who receive cancer drugs on the NHS receive a drug linked to Cancer Research UK’s work. And our scientists are unlocking discoveries about these cancers and translating them into new and less toxic ways to treat them.

“But, despite huge progress, too many young lives are still lost to this devastating disease. By donating any quality clothes or goods to their local TK Maxx store, people across Bedfordshire can help ensure more young people in the region - and across the UK – can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.”

TK Maxx is the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s research into children’s and young people’s cancers.

Since 2004, the retailer’s customers and associates have raised over £45 million to help improve survival and reduce long-term side effects.

This includes supporting the Cancer Research UK Children’s Brain Tumour Centre of Excellence for the last six years, which brings together expert researchers from across the globe to accelerate the development of better treatments for children with brain tumours.

Give Up Clothes for Good is the UK’s longest running clothes collection. People can also show their support by wearing a gold ribbon badge – the awareness symbol of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – available from Cancer Research UK shops during September.