Bedford taxi drivers risk £2,500 fines for dodging dangerous roads

Potholes are a daily nuisance for UK drivers, but for taxi drivers, who rely on their vehicles to make a living, the situation is even more challenging. A recent survey, based on data obtained from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by SimplyQuote, reveals that a staggering 92% of drivers believe potholes in their local area are only getting worse.

As a result, many taxi drivers are forced to take evasive action to avoid accidents or expensive vehicle damage.

Taxi drivers, who typically cover around 46,500 miles each year while transporting about 5,750 passengers, face an even higher risk of encountering a pothole during their daily routines.*

With the UK taxi industry gaining popularity, projections indicate that the number of taxi users will rise to 16.39 million by 2029.**

Taxi drivers are risking hefty fines swerving to avoid potholes like this one on UK roads.

An alarming 94% of taxi drivers confess to having swerved dangerously to dodge a pothole, unaware that such manoeuvres can lead to hefty fines, penalty points, or even disqualification for careless or inconsiderate driving.

If their actions are deemed reckless, taxi drivers could be hit with fines of up to £2,500 for not exercising proper caution on the road.

Among those who have suffered vehicle damage due to potholes, more than four out of five (83%) have had to cover the cost of repairs themselves, with only 6% opting to claim through their insurance.

Taxi drivers can seek compensation for pothole-related damage by filing a claim either with the local council responsible for the road, the local road authority, or their insurance provider. However, it's important to note that claiming through insurance might void no claims discounts, and drivers will also be required to pay any excess.

Before lodging a report with the council, gathering ample evidence is crucial to strengthen the claim. This can include witness statements, mechanic reports, and detailed information on the pothole’s location and size. Drivers are encouraged to record where and when the damage occurred, and if safe, take photographs of the pothole – which should be at least 40mm deep to qualify for compensation.

Chris Richards, CEO of SimplyQuote and taxi insurance expert, commented: “Taxi drivers across the UK are undoubtedly struggling as the pothole situation worsens. Costly repairs are the last thing drivers need when they’re already battling the challenges of earning a living in today's climate. But we want to raise awareness about the options available to those who suffer damage due to an unrepaired pothole.

“Unfortunately, many drivers aren’t aware that swerving to avoid potholes could land them in trouble with the law. Our survey found that 66% of drivers didn’t realise it was illegal to swerve.

“Given that 92% of drivers feel the pothole problem in their area is worsening, it’s no surprise that many resort to risky driving manoeuvres to protect their vehicles.

“When claiming for pothole damage, providing comprehensive information, including witness details, will significantly boost the chances of securing compensation.

“If your local council rejects your claim, you can turn to your insurance provider for support. Just be mindful that doing so may impact your no claims bonus, so it’s worth checking the fine print on your policy. You might also want to get a quote with the claim added to see how much your premium could increase before making a final decision.”