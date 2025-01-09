Bedford Student lands lead role in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang UK tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charlie Banks, a rising star and student of the Pauline Quirke Academy Of Performing Arts (PQA) in Bedford, has landed the role of Jeremy Potts in the new theatre production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The 11-year-old performing arts student is thrilled to be making his theatrical debut and secured the role after impressing the production company in his auditions. He has been a student at PQA since 2018 where he studies musical theatre, comedy and drama, and film and television.

He is starring alongside renowned TV and theatre stars such as Ore Oduba as Caractacus Potts, Charlie Brooks as The Childcatcher and Emmerdale star Liam Fox as Grandpa Potts.

The cast also includes Ellie Nunn as Truly Scrumptious, Martin Callaghan as Baron, Jenny Gayneras Baroness, Adam Stafford as Boris, Michael Joseph as Goran and John Macaulay as The Toymaker.

Charlie Banks

The cast is completed by Charlie Bishop, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Hadrian Delacey, Belle Kizzy Green, Tia Gyngell, Kirsty Ingram, Bibi Jay, Isabella Mason, Joe Press, Theo UK Rose, Molly Rees Howe, Callum Train and Luke Woollaston.

The musical is touring the UK until May 2025 and is based on Ian Fleming's 1964 children's book which was later made into the famous 1968 film.

We meet absent-minded inventor Caractacus Potts who restores a broken-down old racing car with the help of his children Jemima and Jeremy. Soon the family discover the car has magical powers, and along with the delectable Truly Scrumptious, the family end up on a hilarious fantastical adventure to far off lands.

This new production is directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade), choreographed by Karen Bruce (BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard) with set and costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Gareth Tucker, musical supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot) and casting by Debbie O’Brien.

Commenting on his first professional role, Principal of PQA in Bedford, Gemma McDermott says: "The whole team is bursting with pride - Charlie’s determination and hard work has paid off. He has been with us since he was a Poppet and to watch him grow up at the academy has been an absolute pleasure. You are an incredible performer Charlie, enjoy every second on that stage."

PQA Bedford is a dedicated performing arts school at the Goldington Academy, Bedfordshire. It welcomes students aged 4 to 18, with classes for children and young adults in comedy and drama, musical theatre (singing and dancing) and film and television.

To find out more about PQA Bedford, visit pqacademy.com/academies/bedford or phone 0800 531 6282.

For further information about the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang UK Tour and tickets, visit chittyontour.com