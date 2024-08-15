Bedford School leavers celebrate excellent set of A-level exam results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford School’s Sixth Form leavers are today celebrating a superb set of results with just under half (48%) of all examinations awarded the top A*/A grade.

Their results will see the boys go on to study a spectacular range of courses at league-topping universities.

This year, the variety in courses chosen is a real highlight and reflects the school’s inherent diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boys take up places in fields such as Architecture, Business Management, Computer Science, International Relations, Biochemistry, Product Design, Russian, Sport Management, Sustainability and Environment Management, Urban Studies, and Zoology. As well as the more traditional subjects

Ivan Lankov

such as Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, Modern Languages, all types of Engineering, Law, Economics, Finance and Politics.

The most popular university destinations include Durham, Imperial College London, King’s College London, Lancaster, Leeds, Loughborough, Newcastle, Queen Mary University of London, Edinburgh, Bath, Birmingham, Cardiff and Exeter.

Sam Baldock, Acting Head Master (during James Hodgson’s sabbatical), said: “I sincerely congratulate the boys for their outstanding achievements, which are testament to their hard work, and all the guidance and support from their teachers and families. As a group of boys, they have also given tremendous support to each other – championing and encouraging each other’s successes across all manner of academic and co-curricular areas. We are delighted that most woke up this morning to the happy news that they would be taking their first steps as Old Bedfordians at their chosen universities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Reddy achieved four A* in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science, and will go on to read Computer Science at Trinity Hall College, Cambridge. Will said: “My subject teachers really helped to push me by going through extension questions, which allowed me to get to the level

Max Leung

needed. They have always been there to offer support when needed.”

Will has been an avid member of the school’s Combined Cadet Force while at school, which he has enjoyed outside of his academic studies as well as playing football and table tennis.

Max Leung achieved a superb set of results in what was an extremely challenging time after his mother passed away just before he sat his exams. Max, who was a boarder at the school, was thrilled to be awarded four A* in Chemistry, Maths, Music and Biology, which will see him go on to Imperial College London to read Biochemistry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My biggest challenge was to focus on my revision because my mum passed away during the Easter break and it was very difficult to get myself out of the hard times. However, school teachers and staff members were very encouraging and gave me a lot of love during this difficult time and provided me with a lot of strength to get through this period. I feel very grateful for everyone who gave me the love.”

Will Reddy

Max also enjoyed school to the full, serving as the President of the Music Society, playing in the Symphony Orchestra, Concert Band and Jazz Orchestra as well as being on the school’s Basketball A team.

Sam Maling will begin the next chapter of his life in Canada at the University of Toronto after achieving A* in English Literature, A* in Religious Studies, and an A in History.

Sam said: “I’m really buzzing, and it sounds like everyone has done really well which I’m really pleased to hear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam, who was president of the English Society, Debating Society and Philosophy Society during the Sixth Form, went on to explain, “Learning a strong exam technique was so important and all credit goes to my teachers for helping me do this over the last few years. Running the societies meant I got

to pursue my personal interests alongside my studies.”

Ivan Iankov has secured a prestigious Tsotsorkov scholarship to Imperial College London to study Physics with Theoretical Physics after achieving four A* in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Computer Science. Ivan is extremely pleased with his results explained, “I am very grateful for my

teachers who have provided incredible support throughout my school career, and a big part of my success is down to the passion, motivation and advice they shared with me.”