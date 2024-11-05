Bedford School chapel opens its doors for a magical evening of Christmas carols

Bedford School chapel is opening its doors to the local community for a magical evening of Christmas carols which will raise money for local charities.

Two choirs and over 100 choristers are taking part in the concert, in the school’s atmospheric Grade II-listed chapel, on Monday, December 16. Open to all, it’s a unique collaboration between the Rotary Club of Bedford Park and Bedford School.

It also brings together Sharnbrook Community Choir and the Bedford Choral Society in a combined performance of both traditional carols and short seasonal choral pieces. The audience will play their part, celebrating the season by singing some of our most beloved carols.

With roots dating back to 1867, the Bedford Choral Society is the town’s oldest choir. Ian Smith, Musical Director, expressed his anticipation:

“Collaborating with the Sharnbrook Choir allows us to blend our voices in harmony with friends. The evening’s music will weave together cherished Christmas carols with arrangements that bring fresh, uplifting energy to these classics,” he said.

Bedford Park Rotary President Les Evans, who inspired the event, is an active singer with the award-winning Sharnbrook Community Choir.

He said: “Combining our two choirs to sing carols in the chapel’s atmospheric surroundings felt like a perfect way to bring people together, many of whom may never have seen this stunning building."

Fellow-Rotarian Hugh Maltby, the Director of the Bedford School Association, said: “We are delighted to open our chapel’s doors to the Bedford community. This evening promises to be a heartwarming gathering, supporting three causes that do invaluable work to enhance the lives of so many.”

Proceeds from the sale of tickets will go to Tibbs Dementia Foundation, Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends, and Prostate Cancer Research.

Tickets cost £15 each (£7 for under 16s) and include wine and mince pies. They can be purchased online at https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/event/carols-in-the-chapel-2024 or email [email protected]

The performance begins at 7:30pm on Monday, December 16 in Bedford School Chapel, De Parys Avenue, Bedford, MK40 2TU.