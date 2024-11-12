Bedford retiree Christine continues fundraising tradition with 80-minute walk challenge

Christine at the village.

Christine Smith, an inspiring 88-year-old local resident, has embarked on a unique fundraising effort, marking nearly a decade of using her age as a ‘marker’ to support important causes.

Ahead of her 89th birthday on December 30th, Christine has walked for 80 minutes on 8 consecutive days, regardless of the weather. "There’s no such thing as bad weather— just bad clothing!" she adds, reflecting her positive spirit and determination.

A resident of Extra Care’sWixams Retirement Village in Bedford since February, making close connections has proven trickier for Christine than most due to her severe hearing loss. Despite her hearing aids she has chosen to fundraise for a new "Friendship Bench" at her retirement village which are valuable to many. The benches encourage spontaneous social interaction, offering a space for people feeling low to sit and be joined by others for conversation, a place where people can access an empathetic ear, a healing touch, a friendly word or a hug.

Christine’s commitment to the environment has been a lifelong passion, and she hopes the funds can be used for tree planting as well as for the benches. As a published poet, she has written extensively about trees and her experiences with deafness, running a small poetry group within the community. "I am so happy to live in a place with such lovely green space and flat paths to enjoy," Christine says, adding that walking around the local lakes offered a safe and scenic environment for her challenge.

Christine lacing up her boots.

Christine’s family, her two daughters, son, and their partners are thrilled by her continued enthusiasm for these annual challenges, including an unforgettable feat of riding Europe’s longest and fastest zip wire at 125mph from the top of Mt. Snowdon at the age of 83. "I believe they are hatching plans to persuade me to do something equally outrageous on my 90th!" Christine laughs.

She prepared for the walks by increasing her daily routine of walking a small dog, though she acknowledges the extra 20 minutes each day were a "struggle—even for me!"

Christine encourages anyone to take part in the walks. "If I can encourage others to walk even a little bit, that would be good”.

Admitting she’s not as strong as she once was, using a walking stick due to rheumatism and being in remission from cancer, Christine remains remarkably active. She jokes that people often tell her she doesn’t look her age.

Christine after she completed her challenge.

Christine’s 80-minute daily walks took place around the lakes at ExtraCare’s Wixams Retirement Village where the safe, well-constructed paths were ideal for her challenge.

These challenges have given me a sense of purpose, it has given me a bit of confidence at a time when a person’s self-confidence is probably taking a dive.

Raising over an impressive £800 Christine has far surpassed her £500 target and is delighted with the support she has been given by fellow residents and those further afield. She comments; “These benches are intended to help - to be special - which is why they will be called friendship benches. I am so grateful to everyone who has supported my challenge, and I’m delighted that we can purchase two ‘friendship benches’ and replace a tree in our beautiful gardens.”