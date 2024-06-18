Bedford resident recognised in King's Honours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford volunteer ‘overwhelmed’ by award of British Empire Medal

St Mark’s Church, Bedford are delighted by the award of the British Empire Medal to Mr Ian Farthing, especially recognising his contribution to Early Years education. This honour is awarded to those who give devoted public service and is particularly appropriate for Ian. Throughout his life, Ian has contributed an extraordinary level of commitment and competence in a wide range of voluntary public service.

For over 20 years, he has worked in a voluntary capacity as Administrator of St Mark’s Church Preschool to help ensure delivery of vital early years provision for children and their families. At a time when many pre-schools are threatened with closure due to rising costs, he has worked tirelessly to ensure sound finances, devoting to community service the professional skills which he developed in business as a bank manager and auditor.

His experience has ensured that the dedicated teachers at St Mark’s Church Preschool are supported in delivering affordable high-quality provision for our community. Without the inspiring commitment of volunteers like Ian and their unwavering dedication, St Mark’s Church would be unable to offer the vital support provided to our families.

King Charles (pictured). Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images.