Bedford radio presenter celebrates new record release at the age of 70

Bedford’s Black Cat Radio presenter Barrie Hyde releases his latest single ‘Grain of Sand’, today (Friday).

Barrie, who is 70, says it’s important to stay active as a pensioner and hopes to inspire others to get involved and live their dreams.

He said: “There’s not much that excites me as a 70-year-old but I have to say this is rather special. To have the opportunity to make music at my age is a wonderful thing.

“I do this sort of thing as I think it’s important to stay active as a pensioner. The fact that not having to work gives us all the opportunity to do the things we’ve always wanted to do.

“Tragically too many people in older age lose interest in life and just sit watching afternoon television.

“I say to people this is the golden time in your life, get involved and live your dreams. Since retirement from the day job I’ve had three books published, three singles released and present two radio shows each week.

“Not only that I’m having guitar lessons as I’m still trying to learn to play the instrument I’ve been strumming for 55 years. I sing at a local folk club, I swim weekly, and I’m even involved with a play reading group.”

Barrie is working with producers from Perry Road Records, Greg Stevenson and Gilly Lee, both accomplished musicians in their own right, Greg having played with The Alice Cooper Band and singer songwriter Gilly who has released several albums. “They sprinkle magic over music and have turned my song into something rather special,” he said.

Barrie says he’s probably busier now than when he was working and that this is how life should be after retirement. “I like to spread the message that there is so much to life as a mature person. It can be an incredible time.”

‘Grain Of Sand’ will be released by Perry Road Records of Buckden today, February 21, and available for download via all the usual channels.

Black Cat Radio broadcasts to St Neots on 102.5fm, Bedford on DAB. Smart Speaker and globally.