Bedford Radio nominated for National Community Radio Award

Bedford Radio is proud to announce that it has been nominated as a finalist in the 2025 Community Radio Awards, a national celebration of excellence in community broadcasting.

The nomination comes in the Specialist Content category, with their entry for Historic Bedford: VE Day 80.

The specialist programme marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day in Bedford was broadcast back in May on Bedford Radio across Bedford Borough. The show included archive recordings of people who witnessed VE Day in Bedford, provided by the Higgins Bedford, as part of its BBC People’s War archive project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Readings of archive material and eyewitness testimony, by volunteers from The Place Theatre and Bedford radio. Music from the period (all pieces were heard on the BBC Home Service on VE Day itself) and narrative of the events leading up to VE Day nationally and in Bedford, and of the celebrations in the town.

John Kell in the Bedford Raio Studio

Show producer and presenter John Kell said: “The programme was a true community effort, and only possible because so many people contributed. I’d like to thank once again the volunteers at Bedford Radio and The Place Theatre who recorded readings, and the Higgins Bedford for their support.

"Like many people in Bedford, I’ve long known that the town played a significant role in the war, and had read about the epic celebrations on VE Day. The 80th anniversary was the perfect opportunity to tell those stories, and bring them to a new audience. And where better to do it than on Bedford’s local radio station?”

The Community Radio Awards, this year hosting the 10th awards, received the highest number of entries for a few years from across the UK. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Bradford on Saturday, October 25, following the UK Community Radio Network Conference.

Director of the Awards, Maxine Jones, said: “The awards are a fantastic opportunity to reflect on the incredible impact community radio has across the UK. Being nominated is a huge achievement in itself.

"The Station, its presenters and volunteers should be so proud of all that they do for their community, and for this nomination and the recognition for all their hard work.”

Bedford Radio is Bedford’s local radio station serving all of Bedford Borough with local presenters, local guests, local artists, and coverage of local events and activities.

The show Historic Bedford: VE Day 80 is still available to listen again on the stations website https://bedford.radio/historicbedford