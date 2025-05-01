Bedford property consultancy announces giant 2,400-mile charity relay challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Professionals from the Bedford office of a leading property consultancy will be embarking on an epic fundraising relay to raise money for a special unit which supports cancer patients in the town through their journey.

Fisher German, which has an office at Priory Business Park, is marking its 25th anniversary with its ‘Big25’ charity challenge which will see colleagues tour its 25 offices across the country in a 2,400-mile journey – without any form of motorised transport.

As part of this challenge, the team at its Bedford office will be journeying to the firm’s Banbury office to raise money for the Primrose Unit at Bedford Hospital, which supports cancer patients in the Bedford area.

Fisher German created the Big 25 challenge to raise at least £25,000 between the Primrose Unit and 24 others across the country, and will see its colleagues cycle, dog-walk, and even space-hop their way between its offices as part of a giant relay.

The firm has also pledged to match-fund any donations up to £25,000 from supporters, meaning a total of £50,000 could be split between the charities.

The challenge begins on Friday, May 9, with its team journeying from its London office in the City along the Grand Union Canal via methods including cycling, running and walking all the way to its Birmingham office over the course of a week.

Future legs include riding on horseback, sailing, together with great walking, swimming, cycling and running endeavours, before the journey ends back in London on Thursday, October 30.

Key clients of Fisher German will also be invited to take part in the challenge, alongside the grassroots charities delivering vital work in the communities they are located in.

The Big 25 coincides with Fisher German undergoing a major rebrand, positioning it as a pioneering, driven consultancy with trusted experts who share knowledge across the business and provide substantial added value to clients.

The firm has also updated its external logo and colours to reflect a shift in mindset, a change in its growth strategy, and its future ambitions.

Andrew Bridge, Managing Partner at Fisher German, said: “We became Fisher German in September 2000, following the merger of Fisher Hoggarth and John German. Our roots, however, stretch back to pre-1830. The firm has grown considerably, and we now employ more than 800 people and assist clients all over the country.

“That’s why we’ve launched the Big 25 challenge to give back to those charities who do so much in the communities we work in, including Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Acorn Children’s Hospice in Worcester, Simon Community Scotland in Glasgow, Sefton Baby Baskets in Liverpool, Katherine House Hospice in Banbury, and Red Kite Family Centre in Thame.

“Our teams have really thrown themselves into this over the last few months in preparation, and we cannot wait to see the first of our colleagues set off from London on a long trip to Birmingham along the canal.

“We not only want to raise vital funds for the fantastic range of charities our staff have chosen but use this as a chance to start a new chapter at Fisher German as we look to grow even further over the next 25 years of the company’s life.

“We would encourage anyone interested to follow the journey on social media, support our staff on their legs, and donate to the charities involved.”

Anyone wishing to donate should visit Fisher German’s GiveWheel link at: givewheel.com/fundraising/7005/fisher-germans-big-25-challenge/. The money raised will be split equally between the 25 charities.