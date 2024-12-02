Bedford primary school pupil makes greetings cards to welcome residents to their new neighbourhood

Following a greetings card design competition with David Wilson Homes, an imaginative pupil from a school in Bedford is spreading joy to residents at the homebuilder’s Great Denham Park development.

As part of a ‘Welcome Home’ campaign, the housebuilder reached out to Great Denham Primary School close to its new development, for the help of the children to design greeting cards to be handed out to new homebuyers.

Local pupil, Aurelia (Year 4), was crowned the winner of the competition and has seen her card printed to be delivered to new residents. She has also received a 158-piece art set as a prize so she can continue to express her creative skills.

Nicole Byrne, art lead at Great Denham Primary School, said: “Our local community is at the core of what we do and our school works very closely amongst it; with our lasting legacy outcomes being found in a variety of places such the war memorial in the heart of the community.

DWSM - SGB-11548 - Aurelia and Nicole receiving Aurelia's prize

“The opportunity to welcome new members to the area and families into our school was very exciting to us; leading to some wonderfully creative designs, fuelled by the children’s love of where they live. I am so proud of Aurelia and the brilliant card that she has created, she’s shown such excellence and determination.”

The campaign aims to provide a warm welcome to those who have recently moved to the development. Aurelia’s design depicted a street scene next to a swan swimming down the River Great Ouse.

Jason Hearn, sales director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “It’s important to us to make new residents feel welcome as they join our new communities, and we’re thankful to the pupils of Great Denham Primary School for helping us to do just that.

“We hope that when moving into their new home, a welcome from a local school pupil will really put a smile on homeowners’ faces.

DWSM - SGB-11516 - Aurelia with her winning card and prize

“We received a variety of inventive entries as part of the Welcome Home card campaign and it was a difficult task choosing our winner, however we hope this project has inspired the imaginations of all the children involved.”

Situated on the rural edge of Bedford, Great Denham Park offers residents both town and country living, with picturesque surroundings and excellent commuter links to take advantage of.

With many people choosing to have a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, Great Denham Park offers commuters direct links as well as peace and tranquility at home. The development’s position means it is just over three miles away from Bedford Train Station, where residents can reach London St Pancras in less than an hour.