Bedford pre-prep pupils celebrated for decade of environmental feats

Bedford school gains national recognition for 11th year in a row

A Bedford school is celebrating after receiving national recognition for its approach to supporting the environment for an 11th year running.

Pilgrims Pre-Preparatory School has been awarded Green Flag status by Eco-Schools, a division of Keep Britain Tidy which celebrates schools taking action against climate change.

The school first won Green Flag status in 2014 and has continued to pass the assessment every year since.

Pilgrims Pre-Preparatory pupils have been praised once again.

Judges at the organisation praised both pupils and staff for their efforts in boosting the school’s green credentials, particularly among its team of Eco Warriors – aged from four to six.

Activities the young Eco Warriors have already completed include planting wildflowers for bees, fundraising for an animal sanctuary, holding a Clean Air Day assembly and inviting a beekeeper in for a demonstration.

Jo Webster, Headteacher of Pilgrims, said: “This is an incredible achievement which demonstrates the amazing work of our pupils in caring for our natural environment.

“While my colleagues have done great work in inspiring the children, it is very much the case that the children inspire us as adults. I’m so proud of them.”

Outdoor learning is an important part of the curriculum.

Other initiatives the school’s Eco Warriors have undertaken include a litter pick across the school site, as well as taking part in the RSPB’s annual Big Garden Birdwatch.

Judges at Eco-Schools said in their feedback that it was an “absolute joy” assessing Pilgrims’ application and said the school’s achievements were something to “be very proud of”.

They added the children’s efforts have “enhanced biodiversity awareness and promoted sustainable actions within the school community”.

Aside from its Eco Warriors, children at the school also engage in Forest School sessions to support the development of a relationship between pupils and the natural world.

Children learning outside.

That includes learning about the bugs which call the school site home, from the pond to woodland areas, and collecting materials from nature to make birds’ nests.

More information on Pilgrims and its curriculum can be found at www.pilgrims-school.info.