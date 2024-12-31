Bedford mum who couldn’t even climb the stairs conquers Snowdon after losing over four and a half stone

Lyn now - happy, healthy and confident after losing 4 stone 8lbs

Mum of four Lynete Henry slipped into depression after her youngest child was born and her weight spiralled out of control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wanting desperately to be happy and healthy for her kids she sought support to make changes and went from struggling to climb the stairs to climbing Snowdon in 2024 thanks to losing over four and a half stone in 16 months.

Lyn, 42, and a full time mum from Great Denham, said: “After having my youngest I went into a bad depression. I piled on the pounds, I couldn't even climb the stairs without getting out of breath. I was on blood pressure tablets, had high cholesterol and I was having heart palpitations. When he started school late 2023 I decided I needed to make some changes so I'd be around for him and my other kids for as long as I could be, but more importantly so I could start to love myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was depressed and hated my body. I felt tired and sluggish all the time and I was really unfit and unhealthy. I’d been to Slimming World many times before but would stop going and always pile the weight back on but not this time…this time my head was in it to lose the weight and get healthy.”

Lyn before Sept '23

Being a busy full-time mum Lyn needed something that was easy and wouldn’t involve too much cooking.

“I hate cooking and knew I wouldn't stay on plan if I had to cook so I switched to having the Slimming World microwave ready meals. They are so tasty and healthy and there is plenty to fill me up especially when topped up with fresh salad or vegetables. You can eat so much which helps you stay on track as you’re never hungry and the ‘syns’ allow you to keep those cravings at bay.”

As a result of her weight loss she’s now the active mum she always wanted to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started playing airsoft which involves four to six hours of running and crouching. I am able to keep up with all the young lads. I walk on the school run. When I have an appointment I park a little further away and walk. I always take the stairs now instead of the lift. I am learning to love myself now, when I walk past a shop window and see myself I am proud to look at myself.

Lyn now - the active mum she always wanted to be

"I take selfies and I can see how much weight I have lost in my face. I can now run and play with my kids without getting out of breath. The best thing though is I am healthy. I no longer have to take my blood pressure medication as my blood pressure is normal and my cholesterol is normal too! When I started I couldn't climb the stairs but in 2024 I climbed Snowdon. I'm not going to lie it was really hard work but I would never have been able to do it before my weight loss journey. I also did the Pretty Muddy 5k in the summer too.”

Lyn says without the groups support she wouldn’t have achieved what she has. “We all support each other with ideas and tips. We encourage each other when someone is struggling. We are all on a similar journey so know what each other is going through. Donna my consultant has been amazing too. The key for me was to keep coming to group and staying for the advice. Even when I was feeling low and wanted to give up I always stayed. When I reach target I will still come as a target member as this is where I have failed before.”

If anyone is looking for weight loss support in the new year, find your nearest group at www.slimmingworld.co.uk or contact Lorraine on 07824 463625.