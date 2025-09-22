Bedford mum and community champion seeks support for life-changing wheelchair
More than 24 years ago, Monika lost both her legs in a devastating train accident. Since then, she has built a life filled with strength and compassion – raising her daughters, working, and supporting others – all while using a manual wheelchair.
Now, the years of pushing that chair have taken a serious toll on her arms and upper body. She is experiencing significant health issues, and continuing with her current wheelchair is no longer safe.
Monika, along with her family and friends, is now seeking support to purchase the world’s lightest wheelchair – the RGK ultra-light model, weighing just 4kg, and the SmartDrive power assist attachment. This combination would reduce strain on her body and dramatically improve her quality of life.
“As a proud mother of four daughters and a working woman, I use my wheelchair extensively every day. Living a life full of passion and love, I want to show my youngest 10-year-old daughter a bit more of the world.,”says Monika.
Her family and friends are coming together to help make this dream a reality – but they can’t do it alone.
Every donation brings Monika closer to the mobility and relief she deserves.
To support Monika, please visit https://tinyurl.com/4rxbvfj9
On behalf of Monika, her family, and the many lives she touches every day – thank you for your kindness and support!