Bedford man to follow in dad's footsteps by taking on Edinburgh Marathon in his memory

English teacher Josh Garrett, 24, who grew up in Bedford is preparing to lace up his trainers to take on the Edinburgh Marathon this May.

While this is the first time Josh has run a marathon, it isn’t the only fundraising he has done to remember his dad. He was part of #Challenge51 which saw family and friends take on a variety of fundraising feats to raise £51,000 – a nod to the age his dad was when he died. The group went on to double their target, reaching more than £100,000 for charities close to their hearts. With just a few weeks left until the marathon and nearing the end of his 16-week training plan, Josh remains confident despite facing a few setbacks due to injuries. Inspired by his father, who completed five marathons, Josh is determined to push through: “Dad ran five marathons himself so that’s my inspiration for choosing a marathon. I have always thought that’s something I have to do – maybe not five – but definitely at least one!" “I went to Edinburgh University – and I just love it there so much. I did the city’s half marathon there before too so I thought for my first one that’s where I would like to run. The route is surprisingly flat. You go out of the city right along the coast. Everyone lines the streets outside their homes and it’s an amazing atmosphere. “If I was to do another, I might consider London which is where my Dad ran his marathons,” adds Josh who now lives in York. Reflecting on the support Josh and his family received from the Moggerhanger Sue Ryder hospice, he said, “My dad died during my second year of university. It was a really difficult time and Dad being ill was hard to deal with, but it was amazing how the hospice and the staff there could make you feel comfortable. "You didn’t have to pretend - you didn’t have to change how you were feeling or react differently just because people were around. They understood and were so helpful and kind. Nothing was too much trouble. “We are an extremely close family and we had one weekend where a lot of us were able to get together at the hospice. That was nice for us all. I remember the hospice had a large lounge where we could all gather together for important moments. The room was set up in a lovely way, with a beautiful Christmas tree as the centre-piece. “My Mum was with my Dad every day at the hospice. She was even able to stay in his room with him on a put-you-up bed, so she didn't have to leave him. I know she felt massively supported and that they were there to help with anything she needed. "Dad was very happy to see our dog Milo also, who we brought to the fields behind the hospice for a runaround, Dad waving from the window." When asked about what time Josh hopes to finish his marathon, he again looks to his dad for inspiration. “I am quite optimistic with my timings; I know if everything were to go well on the day I would be capable of a three-hour 30-minute marathon. You must have a goal. “Dad’s times were incredible. Only one was over four hours and his quickest was three hours and five minutes. He was a prop in rugby, so a big man, but he was incredibly fit, and it was unbelievable really." Josh continues to explain what his dad was like: “One of the main things I take with me about my Dad is that he was a best friend to so many people. Dad was in the army for 10 years and then worked in aviation before settling in Bedford and working at Bedford School, within the Harpur Trust. This meant we lived in several places, making friends all over the world. “Over 450 people turned up for his Memorial Service at Bedford School, which is where me and my brothers were students and where Dad worked up until his death. We were overwhelmed by the number of friends who came - a true testament to the man he was." In keeping with his 51-themed fundraisers, Josh has a target of £5,100 for the marathon. “I think about what Dad would think of everything we are doing, and I know he would be supportive. He would love the fact I was doing the marathon. He would be excited for me and would want to be able to give me a few words of wisdom,” Josh added. Nick Burr, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John Hospice, says: "We are so grateful to Josh for his ongoing support of Sue Ryder. The £5,100 he hopes to raise could fund more than 200 hours of expert care, so our Sue Ryder doctors and nurses can manage patients’ pain and symptoms and make more space for a family’s final days to be filled with love. We wish Josh the best of luck and would encourage everyone to get behind his fundraising feat. We can't wait for him to cross the finish line on 25 May." To donate to Josh’s fundraising total visit his JustGiving page. To find out more about Sue Ryder events and how you can get involved visit: sueryder.org/events