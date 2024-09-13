Bedford in lights in support of Magpas Air Ambulance

Iconic buildings across the region have been illuminated in orange in support of local lifesaving charity, Magpas Air Ambulance, this Air Ambulance Week.

Air Ambulance Week 2024 took off on Monday and is the annual week dedicated to raising awareness of the UK's 21 air ambulance charities. The buildings that have been lit up in orange—the colour of Magpas Air Ambulance—include Bedford Corn Exchange, Cambridge Guildhall and Ely Cathedral, among others. Bedford is Magpas Air Ambulance's second most visited county, with the air ambulance team responding to 411 emergency activations to Bedfordshire in the past 12 months. The charity's doctors and critical care paramedics work 24/7 to provide the most seriously ill and injured patients in the area with advanced medical care usually only available in a hospital emergency department. By providing specialist treatments and medications at the scene of patients emergencies, Magpas Air Ambulance saves lives and reduces recovery times. If you want to find out more about your local lifesaving air ambulance charity, visit magpas.org.uk today.