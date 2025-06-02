Bedford homeless charity celebrates “fantastic contribution” of its volunteers during Volunteers’ Week

Homelessness charity Emmaus Village Carlton is celebrating its incredible team of volunteers during Volunteers’ Week 2025.

The charity based in Carlton village will join thousands of UK charities and voluntary organisations recognising the vital contribution of their volunteers during Volunteers’ Week (2-8 June), marking the occasion with an afternoon tea on Tuesday (3 June).

Running every year since 1984, the week provides a crucial opportunity to thank volunteers and recognise the value of their time, passion and skills. The campaign highlights the diversity and unity of volunteer work across the UK.

Donna-Louise Cobban, Chief Executive Officer at Emmaus Village Carlton said: “Volunteers' Week is a chance for us to celebrate and recognise the fantastic contribution our volunteers make to our community and the lives of the people we support who have experienced homelessness.

Marjorie Coleman in 2017

“From keeping our premises and gardens tidy and functional, to helping with our collections and deliveries and sorting and selling our donated items, our volunteers do an incredible job keeping our charity going.

"We really couldn’t continue our vital work without their crucial support and we are hosting a volunteers’ afternoon tea on Tuesday, by way of a thank you for their wonderful support.”

Marjorie Coleman, 90, an Emmaus Village Carlton volunteer for over 20 years, said: “I’ve loved every bit of my time volunteering here – I’ve enjoyed working with everyone. I think it’s the people and the companions (the people supported by the charity) who make it so lovely, I just love the whole place.

“Emmaus is fantastic - I could tell you wonderful stories of many of the companions that have left and I wouldn’t say bettered themselves, but they’ve found themselves and found a way again, thanks to the support they’ve received.

Volunteer Marjorie Coleman in 2024

“We could always do with more volunteers and age is certainly no barrier, as long as you can laugh, you’ll be fine. It helps to have a sense of humour!”

Volunteers’ Week is led by the UK Volunteering Forum, a partnership between Volunteer Scotland, the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), the Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) and Volunteer Now in Northern Ireland.

The UK Volunteering Forum said: “Volunteers bring a richness to organisations across the country. There is no better time to recognise the diversity of our volunteers and celebrate the difference that volunteering makes than during Volunteers’ Week.

“Without volunteers many charities just simply could not function, with so many people giving up their time and going above and beyond. The week is a chance for all of us to show just how vital they are to charities and communities everywhere.”

If you would like to volunteer with Emmaus Village Carlton and help its vital work ending homelessness for vulnerable people, please visit: https://emmaus.org.uk/village-carlton/support-us/volunteer-with-us/