Bedford home care franchise triumphs at the National Home Care Awards 2025

A Bedford home care franchise has emerged victorious at the National Home Care Awards 2025, winning the prestigious Best New Home Care Service award.

These esteemed awards, which recognise excellence in the UK home care industry, honour companies that demonstrate expertise, innovation, and a commitment to raising standards in care.

The Home Care Awards specifically seek out companies providing exceptional home care services and highlight teams that are making a significant difference in people's lives. In addition to category wins, the awards also recognise outstanding achievements with top honours like the Grand Prix Award, given to the best overall home care provider.

For GoodOaks Homecare Bedford, winning the Best New Home Care Service title is a testament to the dedication and passion of its Care Professionals and staff, who have worked relentlessly for the past two years to improve the lives of those in their care. The franchise also proudly walked away with four additional trophies, underscoring their continued success and leadership in the field.

“We are truly humbled and elated by this recognition. These awards belong to our incredible team, whose compassion and dedication are the heart and soul of everything we do,” Shaz Islam (company director) shared in a statement.

The elegant trophies are awarded to winners in recognition of their outstanding contribution to raising the standards of home care across the UK.

With an exciting 2025 ahead, GoodOaks Homecare Bedford is poised to continue its journey of excellence, making even greater strides in providing compassionate, high-quality care to those who need it most in the community.