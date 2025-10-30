Set to brave the shave

An inspirational Bedford Hockey Club youngster has raised over £1000 for Breast Cancer Now, in just two days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

11-year-old Caelan told his mother, also a player at the club, that he wanted to shave his head, to support breast cancer awareness, after his mum showed him a video filmed at the club last Saturday (25th October).

One of the club members is currently going through treatment for breast cancer, for the second time and, herself, braved the shave after one of the matches on Saturday, when her hair was coming away due to chemo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the player, having this done at the club was a way of going through the daunting process surrounded by the love and support of friends. When she received a message from Caelan's mother, the next day, telling her of the amazing youngster's plan, however, she says this challenging part of her cancer journey, overnight, turned into an immensely positive act.

Within 24 hours of Caelan's JustGiving fundraising page being launched, the figure raised had already reached £1,000, the sum, currently, having risen to £1,110. The charity he is raising the money for, Breast Cancer Now, even contacted his mother, having seen the phenomenal sum that had been raised in such a short period of time, and also saying they are there to support the player, herself, should she need it.

"I was so incredibly proud when he said he wanted to do this", said Caelan's mother, adding, "he sat open-mouthed at the total donations. He’s so shocked at the amount he’s raised so far".

The date has been set for Caelan's hair-raising act, and will take place, at the hockey club, before his mother's match on the 22nd November.