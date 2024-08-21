Bedford golfers tee off eighteenth fundraiser raising more than £10,500 for Sue Ryder
The two teams ‘Houghton Conquest’ and ‘Wilstead’ of 48 aside – the most to ever hit the fairway for the summer fundraiser – took part in the competition at Cainhoe Wood Golf Club in July raising more than double last year’s fundraising total, an incredible £10,596.75.
The overall winner was Wilstead with a 16-8 victory. There were also prizes for Nearest the Pin, the longest drive, and an individual Stableford competition for high and low handicappers.
The event was established by the Thiarra family, keen golfers with connections with the village of Wilstead and Houghton Conquest. Initially held as a fun way to get together, it has since blossomed into a fundraiser inspired by the former landlord of the Woolpack pub in Wilstead, Clint Rogers, who received palliative care from staff at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger.
Ranvir Thiarra one of the organiser said: “The Houghton Wilstead Golf Cup is about bringing the community together. People come along wanting to play with the mates they arrived with but by the end, everyone is mixed up and has made new friendships and looks forward to playing together next year. What started as an event between two villages now sees people travel from as far as Manchester to play!
“As a family, we are all so proud of what we have achieved over the years putting on an event that people look forward to each year. A lot of work goes into the event but it’s all worthwhile knowing we have raised such an incredible amount for Sue Ryder, but also seeing the smiles on people’s faces knowing everyone has enjoyed themselves.
“We want to say a huge thank you to the businesses who support the event by sponsoring a hole. Thanks, should also go to the people who donated raffle or auction prizes, however, special thanks must go to our headline sponsors Premier Solicitors who generously donated £2,000 towards our overall fundraising total.”
Steve Albon Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice said: “We are so grateful to Ranvir and his family for their continued support. It’s been brilliant to see the event grow year after year and to have raised such an incredible amount of money is a true testament to the dedication the Thiarras’ consistently put in. The funds will help us to continue to provide expert and compassionate care and bereavement support to families when it matters.”
To find out more about fundraising for the charity contact the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice
fundraising team on 01767 642412 or email: stjohnsfundraising@sueryder.org
For more information on Sue Ryder visit sueryder.org
